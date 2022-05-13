Home / India News / Evening brief: Owaisi responds to Sena's fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit, and all the latest news
Evening brief: Owaisi responds to Sena's fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.
Published on May 13, 2022 05:11 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

'Lions move on…': Owaisi responds to Sena fury over Aurangzeb tomb visit

The Shiv Sena on Friday launched an all out attack on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi's visit to the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. Read more 

Slain Kashmiri Pandit’s wife alleges conspiracy, says ‘nobody protected him’

The wife of Rahul Bhat, a government employee who was shot dead by terrorists a day ago inside his office in central Kashmir’s Budgam district. Read more

Indian high commissioner meets new Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

India's high commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Friday met the island nation's new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a day after the latter's appointment to the post. Read more 

Will BBMP polls be further delayed? Bommai government weighs options

On the backfoot after Supreme Court's order to hold local body elections within two weeks' time, the Karnataka government is in a fluster. Read more

What are the early signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis; know from expert

Rheumatoid arthritis can significantly lower quality of life, affecting mobility of a person and causing joint damage which only gets worse as the disease progresses. Read more  

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

asaduddin owaisi aurangzeb shiv sena + 1 more
