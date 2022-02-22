Evening brief: PM announces ex-gratia for kin of Himachal Pradesh factory blast victims and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Himachal Pradesh factory explosion: PM announces ex-gratia for kin of deceased

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced compensation of ₹2 lakh each for the families of those killed in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh. Read more

‘I admire him, but…’: Eshwarappa’s CM defence as Nadda gives him an earful on saffron flag row

Amid continued protests in the Karnataka Assembly over KS Eshwarappa's saffron flag remark, the minister said on Tuesday that while he “admired” BJP national president JP Nadda, the issue had been taken care of by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. Read more

Bhuban Badyakar dances to his own viral song Kacha Badam in this Instagram Reel

The Kacha Badam song has become the most viral song of the year so far with everyone hooked onto the catchy tune and lyrics and making Instagram Reels. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kia India crosses four-lakh domestic sales milestone; five lakh car dispatches

Kia on Tuesday announced that it has crossed four-lakh sales milestone in the country and completed five lakh vehicle dispatches from its Andhra Pradesh-based Anantapur facility. Read more&nbsp;

Eat strawberry to lower blood sugar; know its wonderful benefits for diabetes

If you are suffering from diabetes and following your doctor or dietician's advice to stay away from sweet fruits that you always picked to satiate your palate as well as to get essential vitamins. Read more

'It has begun...': Russian troops in Ukraine rebel areas renew invasion fears

The deployment of Russian forces in rebel regions of Ukraine has raised the fears of a full-fledged invasion of pro-West nation by Putin's forces. Watch more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}