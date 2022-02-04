Evening brief: PM Modi warns UP voters against ‘family-driven fake Samajwadis,' and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Family-driven fake Samajwadis': PM Modi's swipe at Akhilesh ahead of UP polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday warned voters of Uttar Pradesh against voting for “family-driven fake Samajwadis” who he said would make people go hungry and stop all aid being provided to farmers. Read more…

Govt willing to bring stricter social media rules: Vaishnaw tells Rajya Sabha

The government is willing to bring stricter rules to make social media companies accountable and ensure the safety of the citizens on the internet if there is consensus in the House, Union electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told Rajya Sabha on Friday. Read more…

Facebook owner Meta loses $195 bn in historic wipeout

Mark Zuckerberg lost $29 billion in net worth as Meta Platforms Inc's stock marked a record one-day plunge. Shares of the company formerly known as Facebook saw a historic plunge of 26% on Thursday as the drop erased more than $200 billion in the biggest ever single-day market value wipeout for a US company. Watch video here to know more

Sourav Ganguly fumes, responds to allegations of him influencing team selection: 'Don't need to answer anybody anything'

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, reports of whom influencing the selection committee have been doing the rounds lately, has rubbished these allegations. Read more…

Looop Lapeta review: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Run Lola Run remake is ambitious and competent

If Tom Tykwer’s Run Lola Run was a laser-focused and breathlessly paced electronic dance number, Aakash Bhatia’s Hindi remake, Looop Lapeta, is a whimsical and colourful funk song, whose frequent changes in tempo invoke an improvisational quality. If Run Lola Run’s major theme was free will versus determinism, Looop Lapeta is all about the power of love. Read more…

World Cancer Day: Warning signs of common cancers everyone should know about

World Cancer Day 2022: Cancer at early stage remains undetected considering the signs and symptoms of the deadly disease begin to appear only when it enters advanced stage. Many a time cancer may be detected "incidentally" by a laboratory test or X-ray. There are some early signs that everyone should be aware of to detect cancer early. Read more…