Evening brief: Punjab CM Channi claims chopper not allowed to take off due to PM's visit, and all the latest news

Punjab polls: My chopper not allowed to fly because of PM's visit, claims Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday claimed that his helicopter was denied permission to fly to Hoshiarpur due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state. Read more

Pulwama attack anniversary: Top leaders pay homage to fallen CRPF personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the top leaders who paid homage on Monday to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. Read more

'We are waiting for...': Rathour says Kohli not far from a big score; 'Don't think he's going through a lean phase'

Virat Kohli is not going through a lean patch despite having a poor India-West Indies ODI series, says India's batting coaching Vikram Rathour. Read more

Miffed Sidhu throws a tantrum in Priyanka’s presence; BJP mocks ‘humiliation'

Even though Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu openly backed Charanjit Singh Channi's candidacy as the Punjab Chief Minister face for Congress, Sidhu seems to be visibly upset with Congress High. Watch more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share hug on Valentine's Day, but fans notice 'she's taking something from his pocket'

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a Valentine's Day special post on Instagram with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Read more