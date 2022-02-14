Home / India News / Evening brief: Punjab CM Channi claims chopper not allowed to take off due to PM's visit, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Punjab CM Channi claims chopper not allowed to take off due to PM's visit, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed his chopper was not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur due to PM Modi's visit to the state.(ANI)
Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi claimed his chopper was not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur due to PM Modi's visit to the state.(ANI)
Published on Feb 14, 2022 04:46 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Punjab polls: My chopper not allowed to fly because of PM's visit, claims Channi

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday claimed that his helicopter was denied permission to fly to Hoshiarpur due to Prime Minister Modi's visit to the state. Read more

Pulwama attack anniversary: Top leaders pay homage to fallen CRPF personnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the top leaders who paid homage on Monday to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed in a terror attack in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14, 2019. Read more

'We are waiting for...': Rathour says Kohli not far from a big score; 'Don't think he's going through a lean phase'

Virat Kohli is not going through a lean patch despite having a poor India-West Indies ODI series, says India's batting coaching Vikram Rathour. Read more   

Miffed Sidhu throws a tantrum in Priyanka’s presence; BJP mocks ‘humiliation'

Even though Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Sidhu openly backed Charanjit Singh Channi's candidacy as the Punjab Chief Minister face for Congress, Sidhu seems to be visibly upset with Congress High. Watch more

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal share hug on Valentine's Day, but fans notice 'she's taking something from his pocket'

Actor Katrina Kaif has shared a Valentine's Day special post on Instagram with her husband Vicky Kaushal. Read more  

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
punjab election charanjit singh channi bjp pm modi + 2 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 14, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out