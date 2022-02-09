Evening brief: Serosurvey finds Covid antibodies in 90% adult population in TN and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Nearly 90% of TN’s adult population had antibodies against Covid: Serosurvey
The fourth serosurvey conducted in Tamil Nadu in the last week of December found that 88% of adults and 68% of children aged above 10 had Covid-19 antibodies. Read more
Karnataka hijab row: HC refers petitions challenging ban to larger bench
The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday transferred the petition challenging the ban on hijab in college to a larger bench, news agency ANI reported. Read more
‘Cold War mentality’: China says Quad is a ‘bloc’ for confrontation
China on Wednesday lashed out at the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) foreign ministers’ meeting to be held in Melbourne on February 11, accusing the members including India, of driving wedges in the region and having a “Cold War mentality”. Read more
IND vs WI: Yash Dhull-led India U-19 team in attendance to watch seniors play; BCCI shares photo
The triumphant India U-19 unit were present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday to watch their idols in action in the second ODI against West Indies. The unit, who defeated England to help India lift their fifth U-19 title, are special invitees of the Gujarat Cricket Association. Read more
Ranveer Singh shares video of little girl enacting Ram-Leela scene, calls her ‘mini’ Deepika Padukone. Watch
Ranveer Singh shared a video of a little girl enacting a scene from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and praised her expressions. He also called her a ‘mini version’ of Deepika Padukone. Read more
Man’s rant on increasing screen time gets netizen’s nod of approval
Mobile phones have become an indispensable part of life for many. From scrolling through the endless feeds to binging on various shows, people use their phones for different purposes. Read more
India's Tejas and Turkey's Hurjet: Who will Malaysia choose for $900 mil deal?
After BrahMos success with the Philippines, India is eyeing debut contract for LCA Tejas fighter jets with Malaysia. Currently, the ASEAN nation Malaysia evaluating its option of getting the light fighter jets for its Air Force. Watch here