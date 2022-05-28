Evening brief: Sri Lanka marks 50th day of 'Go Rajapaksa' protest and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Sri Lanka marks 50th day of 'Go Rajapaksa' protest: What we know so far

Organisers of protests demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the country's worst economic crisis on Saturday said they will intense agitation marches with wider participation as the ongoing anti-government protest entered its 50th day. Read More

DGCA imposes ₹5 lakh fine on IndiGo for denying boarding to special needs child

Aviation watchdog, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday imposed a penalty of ₹ 5 lakh on India’s largest airline, IndiGo, after a special child along with his parents were denied boarding at Ranchi Airport on May 7. Read More

30 Assam civil servants complain to CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Here's why

At least 30 officials from the Assam Civil Service (ACS) in Cachar district have submitted a memorandum to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma against BJP MLA Kaushik Rai, ANI reported. Read More

Simon Taufel challenges India legend to take up umpiring

Umpiring remains one of the toughest yet thankless jobs on the cricket field. And Simon Taufel, whose career lasted for more than 13 years, had mastered the art and is hence is regarded as one of the greatest umpires of all time. Read More

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj includes disclaimer it doesn't promote Sati and Johar, CBFC suggests four more changes

Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj, directed by Dr Chandrapraksh Dwivedi, has been awarded the U/A (unrestricted public exhibition subject to parental guidance for children below the age of twelve) certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. Read More

Malaika Arora wears her 'heart on thighs' in a sizzling black crop top and mini skirt set in new pics: Check out here

Actor Malaika Arora is a true blue fashion icon, and there's no beating her sartorial sense. Whether she is walking the red carpet, attending an event in the bay or just chilling at home, Malaika pulls out the best clothes from her wardrobe for each occasion. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON