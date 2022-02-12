Evening brief: Taslima Nasreen likens burqa to ‘chastity belt of dark ages’, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taslima Nasreen says burqa like chastity belt of dark ages, uniform civil code a must

The author, known for sharing her opinion on women’s issues that often lead to controversies, said a burqa and hijab can never be a woman’s choice. Read more

Uttarakhand polls: Congress doesn't consider India as one nation, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a possible reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ‘union of States’ remark, said on Saturday that those who do not consider India as one nation, have come to Uttarakhand to destroy the state. Read More

Ishan Kishan becomes second-most expensive Indian player at IPL auction history as Mumbai Indians shell colossal figure

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the second-most expensive player in IPL auction history as Mumbai Indians shelled a colossal amount of INR 15.25 crore to acquire back the young talent. Read more

Ananya Panday won't accept infidelity but says 'don’t think anything in life is unforgivable'

Ananya Panday has said she may not be okay with infidelity in a relationship but may try to look into the reason why someone would cheat on a partner. Read more

Nasa shares about ‘pepperoni’ storms topping Jupiter, video goes viral

Nasa's Instagram page is a treasure trove for those who love exploring space-related content. The space agency regular shares posts that show the wonders of the world outside our Blue planet. Read more