Evening brief: Uddhav Thackeray dials KCR, extends support for unified Opposition against BJP and all the latest news

Uddhav Thackeray dials KCR, extends support for unified Opposition against BJP

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended support to his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao for the latter’s efforts to unite political organisations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Read More

Ravidas Jayanti: Kejriwal pays tributes to Dalit icon in poll-bound Punjab

On the Ravidas Jayanti, Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal paid tribute to Guru Ravidas in Jalandhar in poll-bound Punjab, news agency ANI reported. Read More

Tax searches on Chinese telecom giant Huawei: Reports

The Income Tax department has reportedly carried out searches at multiple premises linked to Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies in Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and Bengaluru, the tech hub in Karnataka. Read More

Shreyas Iyer announced as Kolkata Knight Riders captain for IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer has been announced as Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2022 season of the IPL, the franchise confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday. Read More

Sanya Malhotra reveals she couldn't sleep, broke down on Love Hostel sets: 'Was constantly in touch with my therapist'

Actor Sanya Malhotra has revealed that she could not sleep and broke down on the sets of her upcoming film Love Hostel. Read More

Helmet for child on bikes, speed of up to 40 kmph: Check new road safety rules

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has notified new safety rules for carrying children below four years of age on two-wheelers today. The new traffic rules make it mandatory for riders to use helmets and harness belts for children as well as limit its speed to just 40 kmph. Read More

How to stretch your back and hamstring? Rujuta Diwekar demonstrates

With the covid pandemic making its way in our lives. The way we work, sit, stand and move has gone through a drastic change. Read More

