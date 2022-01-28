Evening brief: What WHO says on NeoCov, new coronavirus variant found among bats and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times
WHO said it is aware of the finding of the Wuhan scientists.(File Photo / REUTERS)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 04:52 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

NeoCov: What WHO says on this new coronavirus variant found among bats in Wuhan

NeoCov stands for new coronavirus, which Wuhan scientists have claimed to have found in bats in South Africa. This is not SARs-CoV-2 or a variant of that. This is associated with MERS Coronavirus. Read more 

Akhilesh Yadav alleges ‘conspiracy’; says helicopter not allowed to fly from Delhi

Alleging a conspiracy by ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday claimed his helicopter is not being allowed to fly from Delhi to Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.Read more 

'Can't have captain who gets injured at start of Test series': Ex-BCCI selector on Rohit leading India in all 3 formats

A fit-again Rohit Sharma is set to lead India in their upcoming home ODI and T20I series against West Indies. Read more  

How obesity can impact your child's mental health

Apart from the many physical health risks that the obesity poses, its impact on mental health is no less severe. Read more  

Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet review: Comedian's Netflix special is low on laughs but wins on storytelling

Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet review: Comedian's Netflix special is low on laughs but wins on storytelling. Read more 

 

