News updates from HT: Over 60% in 15-18 age group jabbed with Covid first dose in India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Over 60% in 15-18 age group jabbed with Covid first dose, says health minister Mandaviya

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

More than 60% of those between 15 and 18 years of age have been administered the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under the country’s immunisation drive, Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday and also lauded the feat. Read More

On NeoCov, Maharashtra Covid task force expert says, 'Everything else is hype'

Maharashtra Covid task force member Dr Shashank Joshi on Friday demystified the hullabaloo over NeoCov, the new coronavirus variant found identified by Wuhan scientists. Read More

Biden is a 'damp sock puppet in human form': Tesla CEO Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Friday slammed US President Joe Biden saying he treats the "American public like a fool" after Biden met executives from General Motors but not Musk. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India ready to engage Pakistan on expanding list of shrines for pilgrims

India on Friday said it is ready for discussions with Pakistan on expanding the number of religious shrines that can be visited by pilgrims of both sides and their mode of travel, against the backdrop of a Pakistani proposal for allowing pilgrims to travel by air. Read More

'Kohli, Rahul are equally good but when Rohit plays...': Harbhajan reserves massive praise for India's white-ball leader

His captaincy stint with Mumbai Indians (MI) helped him reap a lot of success in his career and Rohit Sharma is now set to lead the Indian white-ball set up in the upcoming home series against West Indies. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kapil Sharma says Harbhajan Singh criticised him after flop show in front of Nita Ambani, reveals how he took revenge

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's first Netflix stand-up special released on Friday. Read More