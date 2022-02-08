Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Evening brief: Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File photo/PTI)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 04:53 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal

A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta high court seeking the immediate removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar from his post. The petition, filed by an advocate, Ramaprashad Sarkar, will be heard on February 11. Read more

Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew till Feb 11

A local court in Punjab on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh for three more days in the illegal sand mining case. Read more

'More he bowls with Bumrah, Shami better he'll get': Gavaskar hails 27-year-old star as 'whole-hearted, thinking bowler'

Although India picked only one wicket in the first ODI against Kieron Pollard's men, they also registered 49 dot balls during that phase. And young Mohammed Siraj played a key role in that. Read more

RELATED STORIES

Kapil Sharma says he has sorted issues with Akshay Kumar: 'My big bro can never be annoyed with me'

Comedian and television star Kapil Sharma has responded to report of his tiff with actor Akshay Kumar. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to let his fans know that he called up Akshay and sorted out the issues. Read more

Kidney Cancer: What it means when the cancer is advanced; know the stages

In early stages there are hardly any specific symptoms that point to malignancy and one may not know there's a tumour in their kidney unless it is incidentally revealed in a scan or ultrasound done for some other problem. Read more

Renault crosses 8 lakh sales milestone in India, Kwid gives bulk of thrust

Renault India on Tuesday announced it has crossed eight lakh sales milestone in the country in around a decade of its presence here. A bulk of the credit goes to the strong performance of Duster. &lt;strong&gt;Read more&lt;/strong&gt;

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Happy Propose Day 2022
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live
Parliament Budget Session Live
HP Board Term 1 Result 2022
Valentine's Week 2022
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan teaser
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP