Evening brief: Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal, and all the latest news

Writ petition in Calcutta HC seeks Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's removal

A writ petition was filed in the Calcutta high court seeking the immediate removal of West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar from his post. The petition, filed by an advocate, Ramaprashad Sarkar, will be heard on February 11. Read more

Punjab court extends ED custody of CM Channi's nephew till Feb 11

A local court in Punjab on Tuesday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh for three more days in the illegal sand mining case. Read more

'More he bowls with Bumrah, Shami better he'll get': Gavaskar hails 27-year-old star as 'whole-hearted, thinking bowler'

Although India picked only one wicket in the first ODI against Kieron Pollard's men, they also registered 49 dot balls during that phase. And young Mohammed Siraj played a key role in that. Read more

Kapil Sharma says he has sorted issues with Akshay Kumar: 'My big bro can never be annoyed with me'

Comedian and television star Kapil Sharma has responded to report of his tiff with actor Akshay Kumar. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to let his fans know that he called up Akshay and sorted out the issues. Read more

Kidney Cancer: What it means when the cancer is advanced; know the stages

In early stages there are hardly any specific symptoms that point to malignancy and one may not know there's a tumour in their kidney unless it is incidentally revealed in a scan or ultrasound done for some other problem. Read more

Renault crosses 8 lakh sales milestone in India, Kwid gives bulk of thrust

Renault India on Tuesday announced it has crossed eight lakh sales milestone in the country in around a decade of its presence here. A bulk of the credit goes to the strong performance of Duster. <strong>Read more</strong>