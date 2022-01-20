Evening news brief from HT: Studies show reason behind rapid spread of Omicron and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Not heavy viral load; studies say this is the reason why Omicron spreads so fast

The viral load of Omicron and Delta is almost the same and it is not the reason why Omicron rapidly surged across the world and became the dominant SARs-CoV-2 strain replacing Delta. Read more

'What planning, what strategy is this?': Gavaskar 'can't understand' logic behind Venkatesh Iyer not bowling for India

Former captain Sunil Gavaskar could not wrap his head around the fact that all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer was not given a single over to bowl by India captain KL Rahul during Wednesday's first ODI against South Africa in Paarl. Read More

Gehraiyaan trailer: Deepika Padukone can't resist cousin Ananya Panday's fiance, fans can't resist their chemistry

The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa, has been described by director Shakun Batra as a 'mirror into modern adult relationships'. Read more

This entrepreneur wanted to be a filmmaker. Can you guess the person in the pic?

A throwback image of a famous industrialist has created a chatter on Twitter. The picture is of Anand Mahindra that he himself posted on Twitter while talking about his childhood aspirations. Read more

Yoga tips: What to do when you have a stiff neck

When you have a stiff neck, it's difficult to move your neck, especially when you want to turn your head to the side. It may also lead to pain in the neck, head, arms or shoulders. Read more

BMW X3 SUV launched in India at ₹59.90 lakh. Check details here

The prices of the latest model start from ₹59.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the X3 xDrive30i SportX Plus trim, while the X3 xDrive30i M Sport costs higher at ₹65.90 lakh (ex-showroom). <strong>Read more</strong>