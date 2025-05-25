New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said that every complaint received during 'jan sunwai' camps will be dealt with in a time-bound manner. Every complaint received during 'jan sunwai' will be dealt in time-bound manner: Delhi CM

She has instructed all district officials to review complaints received during the Saturday jan sunwai camps and submit timely action taken reports, according to an official statement.

Gupta also directed that departments with persistent pending complaints will be held accountable, and strict action will be taken where necessary.

According to the statement, the primary concerns raised by citizens include water supply, sanitation, encroachment, road maintenance, and law and order etc. So far, over a thousand grievances have been registered during jan sunwai camps held across all districts.

Of these, many were resolved on the spot, while the rest have been forwarded to the relevant departments for further necessary action.

The CM regularly addresses public grievances through these camps. As part of this initiative, jan sunwai camps are being organised every Saturday across all revenue districts of the capital in collaboration with public representative cabinet ministers, MLAs, and municipal councilors, the statement added.

These camps include the presence of DM, SDM and other officials from the Delhi government, the Municipal Corporation, Delhi Police, power companies, and over 18 other departments.

Participation in these camps is steadily increasing, and officers are making every effort to resolve complaints on the spot, it said, adding that complaints that cannot be immediately resolved are promptly forwarded to the concerned departments for swift action.

Departments such as the Delhi Jal Board, Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Health Department, Food & Civil Supplies Department, and Delhi Police have collaborated to address these issues.

"This is not just a grievance redressal programme; it is our commitment to listen to the people and find solutions. We will ensure every complaint is addressed in a time-bound and responsible manner," Gupta was quoted as saying in the statement.

She added that the present public grievance portal is being upgraded to be more user-friendly, enabling citizens to register complaints without technical barriers. Complainants will now be able to track the status of their complaints online and also provide feedback.

