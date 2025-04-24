Evidence of 3,000-year-old civilisation found in Maharashtra, claim researchers

Nagpur University researchers claimed on Thursday that they have found nearly 3,000-year-old archaeological remains in the state's Yavatmal district, which they believe date back to the Iron Age. The samples have been sent to the Inter University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi, for AMS dating tests to determine the exact time period. (Representative image)(HT File)

Dr Prabash Sahu, head of the Department of Ancient Indian History, Culture and Archaeology said that a team conducted excavations at Pachkhed village in Babulgaon taluka from 2023 to 2024.

Sahu said the team found a mound outside an archaeological site in Pachkhed village, which also houses around 8.73 metres of cultural deposits found during the excavation last year.

“We divided these deposits into four periods...period one-Iron Age, which was divided into sub periods. The cultural sequence of the findings starts with the Iron Age on the basis of pottery and artefact remains found. It was followed by the Satavahana period, the Medieval period, and then it was used as a watch tower during the Nizam era,” Sahu told PTI.

He also claimed that the team found structural remains of circular houses with limestone floors with wooden posts at their periphery. “In the evidences which we recorded, we found a complete house plan having a chulha, pottery, iron objects, beads of semi-precious stones, terracotta beads and bone objects,” he said.

The samples have been sent to the Inter University Accelerator Centre, New Delhi, for AMS dating tests to determine the exact time period. “Once we get the dates of these findings, we will be able get the proper chronology,” he said.

Sahu believed that these findings are probably from the Iron Age, about 3,000 years old. He said that the test results will be known by May or June, which will help corroborate the time period claim.