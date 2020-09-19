Ex-BJP MLA joins Congress ahead of MP by polls with fanfare

india

Ex-BJP MLA from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh’s Bundelkhand region, Parul Sahu (39), joined the Congress on Friday, giving it a shot in the arm ahead of crucial by polls to 28 assembly seats slated to be held with Bihar state assembly polls by November end, as announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently.

Sahu, daughter of a business magnate in Sagar district, announced joining the Congress in presence of state Congress president Kamal Nath and a horde of other party leaders and workers at the state Congress headquarters.

“People of Surkhi assembly constituency (in Sagar district) want me to become their voice and fight against (an atmosphere of) arrogance and fear in the constituency,” said Parul Sahu in her brief address.

State Congress president Kamal Nath said, “The by polls are not meant for only certain assembly constituencies but the entire state is looking at these bypolls as it will show how people give a befitting reply to the politics of manipulation as practised by the BJP.”

Parul Sahu represented Surkhi assembly constituency as a BJP MLA from 2013 to 2018. She had won the seat against the Congress candidate and now the minister for transport and revenue, Govind Singh Rajput (59), by a narrow margin of 141 votes in 2013 assembly elections. She was denied a ticket by the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections.

Rajput, fighting on Congress ticket, had defeated BJP candidate Sudhir Yadav by 21,518 votes in 2018 assembly elections and became the minister for transport and revenue in the then Kamal Nath cabinet. He was one of the 22 Congress MLAs who resigned from the state assembly in March this year in an act of rebellion against the then chief minister Kamal Nath. They later joined the BJP.

State BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Decision of Parul Sahu to join the Congress is not surprising. She was in touch with Congress for a long time. However, it will not affect the BJP’s prospects in the by polls.”