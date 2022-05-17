Ex-CBI director fined by Delhi high court over plea on Twitter badge

The Delhi high court fined former Indian Police Service officer (IPS) and ex-CBI director M Nageswara Rao ₹10,000 on Tuesday while rejecting his plea to restore his Twitter blue verified badge, which indicates an account is authentic.

Justice Yashwant Varma noted that the petitioner had again come back to the court despite being allowed to approach Twitter last month.

On April 7, Justice Varma, on the same plea by Rao, had refused to interfere and asked him to raise his grievances before Twitter.

“We passed an order on 7 April. What has constrained you to approach the court immediately? Your client seems to have a lot of free time. Do you want a return gift from us,” the court remarked on Tuesday.

Rao had, in compliance with the April 7 order, reapplied for the verification tag last month. However, he was aggrieved about the fact that Twitter had not re-instated the verification tag attached to his Twitter handle to date.

On Tuesday, Rao’s counsel told the court that his last communication with Twitter was on April 18 and his verification is yet to be restored. He requested the court to list the matter with a batch of matters dealing with the same issue.