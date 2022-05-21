Ex-CM Biplab Deb runs parallel administration in Tripura, alleges Sudip Barman

AGARTALA: Within a week of Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation as the Tripura chief minister, former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator and Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman on Friday alleged that Deb is running a “parallel administration” to incumbent chief minister Dr. Manik Saha.

Alleging internal differences within the BJP, Roy Barman said, “It feels Biplab Deb is not liking Manik Saha in the CM post. He is running a parallel administration. “

Sudip Roy Barman was health minister in Biplab Deb’s cabinet in 2018 but was dropped the next year due to alleged differences between them. Roy Barman, switched over to the Congress this February. He had earlier quit the Congress in 2016 to join the Trinamool Congress. He joined the BJP in 2017 after leaving the TMC.

“We wonder how he (Deb) is staying in CM residence amidst heavy security and using choppers even now. I demand chief secretary and DGP to estimate and recover expenditures spent on him since the new CM assumes office and withdraws the excess security. Tripura people will not allow him to leave the state without getting answers for his wrongdoing during his CM tenure,” Roy Barman told the reporters in Agartala.

Refuting the allegation, BJP spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said that Biplab Deb was provided Y+ security by the ministry of home affairs due to threats on him after he became the BJP president in 2016 and MHA would decide whether the security cover be revised or withdrawn.

“They have become politically bankrupt as they have no issue to reach the people. From his statement, it seems that he has no idea of the BJP and its working pattern. Unlike the Congress, the BJP is a disciplined party, “ said Chakraborty.

He added that the building in which Deb stayed during his term as chief minister was earlier with former chief minister Manik Sarkar. The building was once used by Surajit Dutta when he was with the Congress but not the chief minister.

Dutta, prior to 2018 Assembly polls joined the saffron party and won from the Ramnagar constituency in Agartala.

After remaining as chief minister from 2018, Biplab Deb resigned from the post last week saying that he was asked to concentrate on strengthening party organisation.