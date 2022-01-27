Existing Covid-19 guidelines extended till February 28, states urged not to lower guards

The Union home ministry on Thursday extended the existing Covid-19 guidelines under the Disaster Management Act till February 28 as the country battles with the third wave of the pandemic, driven by the Omicron variant.

Issuing a notification, the ministry said its previous order to “ensure compliance to the normative framework for taking evidence based Covid-19 containment measures” will remain in force till February 28, 2022.

The guidelines were earlier applicable till January 31.

Meanwhile, Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla, in a communication to all states and Union territories, highlighted that active cases have increased to over 22 lakh even though a majority of the patients are recovering fast and a low percentage of cases are in hospitals, according to news agency PTI.

“It is still a matter of concern that 407 districts in 34 states and Union Territories are reporting a positivity rate of more than 10 per cent.”

Given the current situation, he reiterated that all the states and Union territories must not let their guard down.

"Therefore, looking at the current trends of Covid, there is a need to exercise caution and vigilance," Bhalla said in the letter to the chief secretaries.

"Imposition and lifting of local curbs and restrictions should be dynamic, based on the case positivity and hospitalisation status at the local level," Bhalla added.

Bhalla also outlined that focus on the five-fold strategy of test, track, treat and vaccination, and adherence to Covid- appropriate behaviour is a must.

He also appealed to the state enforcement machinery to strictly enforce the Covid norms, including the wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing in all public areas and gatherings.

"I would, therefore, urge you to issue necessary directions to the districts and all other local authorities concerned, to take necessary measures for prompt and effective management of COVID-19, strict compliance with various advisories issued by the MoHFW on the new variant of concern (Omicron) and strict enforcement of Covid-appropriate behaviour," PTI further quoted the Union home secretary as saying in the letter.

Meanwhile, India reported 2,86,384 new cases of the Covid-19 disease and 573 related deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry bulletin on Thursday. While the country's positivity rate stood at 19.59 per cent, the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.75 per cent.

