Exit poll shows a massive lead for BJP in Assam, Himanta reign projected to continue for another term

The exit poll predictions on Wednesday showed a massive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Assam assembly election.

The fight in Assam is directly between CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Congress frontrunner Gaurav Gogoi. (Agencies)

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According to Matrize, the BJP-led alliance is expected to win 85-95, while the Congress alliance is set to get 25-32 seats and Others are set to get 6-12 seats.

The Peoples Pulse projections showed the BJP winning 68-72 seats, Congress 22-26, AGP 7-10, and BPF 8-9 seats.

Axis My India also predicted a BJP sweep for Assam, with NDA front getting 88-100 seats, while the Congress-led alliance getting 24-36 seats.

The pollster showed 48 per cent voters favouring Himanta Biswa Sarma as the chief minister, while Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi had an approval rating of 32 per cent voters.

Follow latest updates on Exit poll results

The halfway mark is Assam is 64. The elections in Assam was held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting is scheduled on May 4. The state recorded a voter turnout of 85.38 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India.

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{{^usCountry}} In the 2021 elections, the BJP got 60 seats, while the opposition Congress got 29 seats and the AIUDF 16 seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the 2021 elections, the BJP got 60 seats, while the opposition Congress got 29 seats and the AIUDF 16 seats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The poll predictions showed a mixed results for Bengal. While Peoples Pulse showed TMC at an advantage, Matrize showed BJP leading the state. BJP vs Congress: Where do smaller parties stand? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The poll predictions showed a mixed results for Bengal. While Peoples Pulse showed TMC at an advantage, Matrize showed BJP leading the state. BJP vs Congress: Where do smaller parties stand? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The BJP fought the election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) as allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP fought the election in alliance with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) as allies. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The opposition Congress has forged alliances with parties, including Raijor Dal, AJP CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI(ML). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The opposition Congress has forged alliances with parties, including Raijor Dal, AJP CPI(M), All Party Hill Leaders Conference (APHLC) and the CPI(ML). {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: First exit poll out: Political earthquake in Bengal, DMK firm in Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Pramod Boro's UPPL are going solo in the Assam elections.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Majid Alam ...Read More Majid Alam is a Chief Content Producer working at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi. He currently heads shifts at online desk and manages homepage apart from writing, editing and curating articles. With over six years of experience in journalism, Majid has navigated national, politics and international news. His work primarily focuses on the politics of the Hindi heartland, government policies, and South Asia. He also writes on US and Europe’s policies vis-à-vis India. Before joining Hindustan Times, Majid worked at ABP LIVE as the Chief Copy Editor and at News18, where he managed the World and Explainers sections. His articles have featured in Dialogue Earth, The Quint, BMJ, The Diplomat, and Outlook India. Majid has a keen interest in the use of data for storytelling. Majid holds a Masters in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia. He was awarded the Erasmus+ scholarship to study International Affairs at Sciences Po, Paris in 2020. He is also part of the OCEANS Network, an alumni network of Erasmus+ exchange scholars. He is currently serving as the National Representative (India) at the OCEANS Network. Apart from journalism, Majid has a flair for academic writing and loves to teach. He has published a book chapter: 'Bombay Cinema and Postmodernism' in the book: 'Handbook of Research on Social and Cultural Dynamics in Indian Cinema.' He was also part of the OCEANS Network delegation to Hanoi National University of Education in Vietnam in 2025. He has also given guest lecture in digital journalism at AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia. Read Less

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