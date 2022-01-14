Ex-minister Rajenthra Balaji’s saga of controversy, corruption charges, police chase and brief relief by SC

Chennai: Former AIADMK minister K T Rajenthra Balaji, who turned a fugitive, is briefly free after six police teams chased him for over a fortnight in connection with two cases related to a job scam, raided his lawyer and finally arrested him in Karnataka and brought him back to Tamil Nadu to send him to jail.

But the Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Tamil Nadu police for arresting him during the pendency of his bail plea and granted Balaji interim bail for four weeks. After the Madras high court on December 17 last year had dismissed his anticipatory bail application, Balaji went into hiding and police have been on the hunt since. He challenged the dismissals with two special leave petitions in the top court.

The charge against Balaji is that during his tenure as dairy minister, he promised some youngsters government jobs at the state-owned dairy organisation, Aavin, after collecting ₹ 3 crore.

Though the ruling DMK has been closing the walls on former AIADMK ministers on corruption charges with raids undertaken by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC), Balaji, unlike his peers, doesn’t enjoy the support of the AIADMK high command.

In public, the AIADMK called the police action against Balaji a political vengeance – a standard cry that the main opposition has adopted after the DMK formed the government in May. “Senthil Balaji faced a similar case, will the DMK government arrest him too?” asked an AIADMK leader not wishing to be identified. Senthil Balaji moved from the AIADMK to the breakaway faction of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam led by TTV Dhinakaran and finally joined the DMK in 2018 and was rewarded the portfolio of minister for the electricity and excise duty which he currently occupies. He faced a case of promising jobs and swindling money during his tenure as AIADMK’s transport minister (2011-2015). However, the top AIADMK leadership has not spoken in support of Rajenthra Balaji during the search for him, his arrest and not after the top court granted him bail.

Balaji, who was inducted into the cabinet by late J Jayalalithaa, is known to embarrass the AIADMK with his actions. In the run-up to the 2019 parliamentary elections, Balaji called Prime Minister Narendra Modi their daddy. “Modi is our (AIADMK’s) daddy. India’s daddy,” he had said, which subjected the then ruling AIADMK to much ridicule amidst growing discontent that the state government was being subservient to the BJP-led union government. His pro-Hindutva leanings are not secret either. Balaji called for cutting off actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s tongue after the latter described Nathuram Godse as India’s first Hindu extremist. In August last year, amidst reports that Balaji would join the BJP in Delhi, former chief minister and joint coordinator of the AIADMK had to clarify publicly that the information is “100% fake.”

Amidst this background, questions have been raised if the BJP was helping Balaji stay out of the radar. BJP’s Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai dismissed this, saying the BJP has no necessity to do this. “The basics of criminal jurisprudence is that everyone is innocent until proven guilty by the court. That is our standard and we are not defending any individual,” Annamalai had told reporters earlier this month.

The saga around Balaji has however put the state police in an embarrassing situation – first for not being able to find him and now a rap from the Supreme Court. Police arrested Balaji on January 5 from Hassan in Karnataka just a day before the appeal was listed in the Supreme Court. Balaji’s counsel Dushyant Dave submitted that the events surrounding the petitioner’s arrest were extremely suspicious. The counsel also submitted that, after his arrest, the petitioner was taken 300 kms away to a jail in Trichy district from the jurisdiction of the place from where he was arrested. “Learned senior counsel further submitted that no summon was ever served on the petitioner to join the investigation and even the premises of the petitioner’s local advocate were raided by the police,” the Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said in their orders. Based on this, the bench granted him bail with four conditions including that he cooperates with the investigation. The matter has been posted after three weeks.

“The manner in which the police handled this case smacks of vendetta,” says political commentator Maalan Narayanan. “But Balaji is a patriarch of a small area and isn’t in the inner circle of Palaniswami so he may not get much support from them and he has been inclined towards the BJP. The AIADMK used Balaji in the south region to thwart Dhinakaran’s influence. If he is absolved of charges, I won’t be surprised if the BJP takes him in to build their base in the south.”

