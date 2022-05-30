Ex-NCB officer Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan Khan, transferred to Chennai

New Delhi: The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Monday transferred Sameer Wankhede, the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who wrongly arrested actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drug case last year, to Chennai.

The development comes four days after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) gave a clean chit to Aryan, following which the ministry of home affairs (MHA) recommended action against Wankhede for a shoddy probe in the case.

According to an order issued by the CBIC, Wankhede’s parent cadre, he has been transferred to the office of director general of taxpayers’ services (DGTS) in Chennai with immediate effect.

He was last posted as additional commissioner at the officer of director general of analytics and risk management (DGARM), Mumbai which also comes under CBIC.

People familiar with the developments said the NCB’s vigilance enquiry against Wankhede’s raid and subsequent arrest of Aryan Khan on October 2-3 last year will soon be finalised following which a report will be submitted to the government. The government will then take a decision if disciplinary action should be initiated against him.

Government officials said on Friday that action has also been initiated against Wankhede for allegedly submitting a false caste certificate to secure a job in the civil services under the Scheduled Caste quota, an allegation which was first leveled by Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in October last year.