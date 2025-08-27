Jajpur , Former Odisha Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadei has urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate steps for the reopening of the Mideast Integrated Steels Limited plant at the Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex in Jajpur district. Ex-Odisha finance minister writes to CM Majhi demanding reopening of steel plant in Jajpur

In a letter to the CM on Tuesday, Ghadei said MISL was the first steel project set up at Kalinga Nagar Industrial Complex by the MESCO Steel Group in 1993.

Over 200 families from Khurunti, Siaria, and Nanagobindapur villages in Sukinda and Danagadi blocks of Jajpur district lost 650 acres for the steel plant. In addition, the state government also allotted 150 hectares of iron ore mines in the Barbil sector of neighboring Keonjhar district for the captive consumption of the project, he said.

"Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation had provided a soft loan in the form of a steel bond to set up the plant. Besides, the Centre had also given them a dedicated railway line for augmenting MISL’s production and productivity," Ghadei wrote in the letter.

However, Ghadei expressed concern over the plant's closure.

"But it is a matter great concern that, despite all cooperation, MESCO Steel authorities have closed the plant and stopped production since February 12, 2020 as a result of which more than 2,000 workers engaged directly and indirectly lost their livelihood," he added.

"When your government is taking proactive steps like the previous government to invite investors and establish new projects for employment and revenue generation, the case of this closed industry and the untold sufferings of retrenched workers’ families should not be overlooked," Ghadei told Majhi.

The former minister requested the CM to intervene in the matter and take steps for the immediate reopening of the plant for larger interest of the displaced families who have been rendered jobless and landless.

