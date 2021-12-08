Expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala meets Rajinikanth

Expelled All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala who still claims to be its general secretary met Tamil superstar Rajinikanth at his residence, raising eyebrows. However, Sasikala’s office described the meeting as a “courtesy call”.

“She met Rajinikanth to congratulate him on winning the Dadasaheb Palke award and to enquire about his health,” the statement said. The meeting took place on Monday evening and pictures released show Rajinikanth’s wife Latha also in conversation with Sasikala.

Both Sasikala and Rajinikanth are non-starters in Tamil Nadu’s political arena for widely different reasons. They have also been erstwhile neighbours in Chennai’s plush Poes Garden where Rajinikanth resides and late former chief minister J Jayalalithaa lived with Sasikala for at least three decades.

The 70-year-old actor with a cult following across the globe announced his entry into politics in December 2017 and launched the Rajini Makkal Mandram. But after several fits and starts, he backtracked in December 2020 citing health reasons and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajinikanth’s role was expected to shake up the state’s politics and he was being courted by the BJP which is trying to gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu where the electorate has only favoured either the DMK or the AIADMK since 1967 when Congress lost power.

Meanwhile Sasikala is going all out to make a political comeback which has been thwarted repeatedly by the AIADMK’s current dual leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam --both her loyalists turned foes.

Following Jayalalithaa’s death in office in December 2016, the AIADMK unanimously declared Sasikala as the interim general secretary and she was set to take over as chief minister when the Supreme Court convicted her to a four-year jail term in Bengaluru in February 2017 in the disproportionate assets case.

Later that year, she was expelled from the party and has been refused re-entry with her family members. The party changed vastly while she was imprisoned and since her release in February this year, Sasikala has tried to make a comeback but has mostly received a lukewarm response.

To prevent her from finding a way into the AIADMK, the party last week amended its bylaws to re-elect Panneerselvam and Palaniswami as coordinator and joint coordinator--the top posts in the party.