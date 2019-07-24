Expelled BSP MLA says shocked over Mayawati’s action

N Mahesh, the lone Bahujan Samaj Party MLA in the Karnataka assembly, expressed shock at party president Mayawati’s decision to expel him after he skipped the trust vote on Tuesday.

Mahesh won from Kollegal constituency in the 2018 assembly polls after the BSP fought the election in alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular). He was made a minister when the coalition government came to power, but was missing when it lost the floor test called by chief minister HD Kumaraswamy by six votes – 99 to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s 105.

Immediately after the floor test, Mayawati tweeted that Mahesh had disobeyed her order to vote in favour of the coalition by absenting himself from the assembly.

Mahesh, however, claimed Mayawati had asked him to be neutral and permitted him to not attend the assembly. “I read news reports on Wednesday that claimed Mayawati had expelled me from the party through a message she put out on Twitter because I didn’t participate in the floor test,” Mahesh said at a press conference.

He claimed it was on her direction that he backed the government and became primary education minister last July. However, four months later, Mayawati apparently asked him to resign as minister as the BSP and Congress could not strike an alliance in the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan elections.

“In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, on the orders of Mayawati, we fielded candidates in all 28 constituencies in the state,” Mahesh said. After this, he said, he asked his party leader if he should support the government as he had campaigned against the Congress-JD(S) coalition. “She asked me to stay neutral... As a result, I did not participate in the floor test... I didn’t attend assembly. I want to make it clear that I haven’t disobeyed any order,” he claimed.

With Mahesh’s expulsion, BSP MP Danish Ali said he stands to lose his membership of the House. “Mayawati wrote him a letter asking him to participate and even put out the message on Twitter. So, he cannot claim that he was not informed,” Ali said.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 23:57 IST