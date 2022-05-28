Expert committee to advise on centres of excellence

An expert committee will advise the housing and urban affairs ministry on setting up five centres of excellence, an initiative that was announced by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in this year’s budget.

The first meeting of the panel constituted by the ministry was held on May 27and the location of the proposed centres are likely to be finalised in the next 4-5 months, officials said, requesting anonymity.

The centres will established in five regions through a competitive process, in which urban planning and design institutes will be evaluated based on criteria finalised by the seven-member committee headed by ministry secretary Manoj Joshi, they said.

“In Friday’s meeting, the committee deliberated on the scope of work of centres of excellence, what was expected (of them) and the selection criteria for these centres,” a ministry official said. “As it was proposed in this year’s budget, the plan is to finalise the centres in the next 4-5 months.”

As part of urban planning reforms announced by Sitharaman, another official said that these centres of excellence will be involved in “developing India-specific knowledge” in urban planning and design, and deliver certificate training in the specified areas.

The committee will also suggest a list of subjects on which India-specific planning and training initiatives should be provided by these centres. Although the scope of work is yet to be finalised, the broad idea is that these centres can document a traditional design or architecture or planning practice so that it can be conserved and publicised, and then focus on its significance, officials said.

“These centres will also have to work with cities to rejuvenate traditional planning practices, work on capacity building of urban planners, and establish strong alliances with government and industry,” the first official said.

The plan is to engage these centres in developing an area or city as a model to demonstrate new ideas for sustainable development by collaborating with various stakeholders, the official added.

The Centre is focusing on various measures for more planned development of cities. This year’s budget spoke of better town planning, transit-oriented development, and modernising building bylaws, among other measures.

The five centres will be selected based on their work in these crucial areas and their experience in working on projects with government agencies,” the secondofficial said.

“The committee will finalise the selection criteria, but the programmes undertaken by them (the centres) in the past will be taken into account,” the official said. “Once the criteria are finalised, the ministry will invite applications from all the institutes.”