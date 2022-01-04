Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Expert panel recommends phase 3 trial for Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine
india news

Expert panel recommends phase 3 trial for Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine

The CDSCO’s subject expert committee (SEC) made the recommendation to start phase 3 clinical trials for the vaccine as a booster shot.
A health worker collects samples of a passenger at Dadar railway station in Mumbai on Wednesday (PTI)
Published on Jan 04, 2022 11:54 PM IST
ByRhythma Kaul

An expert panel of the central drugs standard control organisation (CDSCO) on Tuesday recommended the start of phase 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, officials aware of developments told HT.

The CDSCO’s subject expert committee (SEC) made the recommendation to start phase 3 clinical trials for the vaccine as a booster shot.

“It also recommended that Covaxin Intranasal be permitted to go in for phase 3 clinical trial,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

The intranasal vaccine, BBV154, is a novel adenovirus vectored vaccine for the viral infection, and the company applied to the national drugs regulator to also use it as a booster shot for those who have been vaccinated with either Covaxin or Covishield as the primary dose.

Salient features of the intranasal vaccine include stimulating a broad immune response – neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses; and immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) – essential for blocking both infection and transmission of Covid-19, according to Bharat Biotech, that is developing the vaccine.

RELATED STORIES

The company also says that the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa. The vaccine is easy to administer as it is non-invasive, needle-free, and does not require trained health care workers.

According to an earlier company statement, this intranasal vaccine candidate showed unprecedented levels of protection in mice studies.

“Our experience in viral vaccines, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution continues to be our strong suit in ensuring safe, efficacious, and affordable vaccines. It is prudent for Bharat Biotech to be involved in diverse but tenable projects to provide a much-needed vaccine against Covid-19 that reaches all citizens of the world,” said Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rhythma Kaul

Rhythma Kaul works as an assistant editor at Hindustan Times. She covers health and related topics, including ministry of health and family welfare, government of India....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Arvind Kejriwal
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP