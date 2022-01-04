Expert panel recommends phase 3 trial for Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine

An expert panel of the central drugs standard control organisation (CDSCO) on Tuesday recommended the start of phase 3 clinical trials of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal Covid-19 vaccine, officials aware of developments told HT.

The CDSCO’s subject expert committee (SEC) made the recommendation to start phase 3 clinical trials for the vaccine as a booster shot.

“It also recommended that Covaxin Intranasal be permitted to go in for phase 3 clinical trial,” said a senior central government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.

The intranasal vaccine, BBV154, is a novel adenovirus vectored vaccine for the viral infection, and the company applied to the national drugs regulator to also use it as a booster shot for those who have been vaccinated with either Covaxin or Covishield as the primary dose.

Salient features of the intranasal vaccine include stimulating a broad immune response – neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses; and immune responses at the site of infection (in the nasal mucosa) – essential for blocking both infection and transmission of Covid-19, according to Bharat Biotech, that is developing the vaccine.

The company also says that the nasal route has excellent potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa. The vaccine is easy to administer as it is non-invasive, needle-free, and does not require trained health care workers.

According to an earlier company statement, this intranasal vaccine candidate showed unprecedented levels of protection in mice studies.

“Our experience in viral vaccines, manufacturing capabilities, and distribution continues to be our strong suit in ensuring safe, efficacious, and affordable vaccines. It is prudent for Bharat Biotech to be involved in diverse but tenable projects to provide a much-needed vaccine against Covid-19 that reaches all citizens of the world,” said Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director, Bharat Biotech, earlier.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON