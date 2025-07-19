Hyderabad, The Independent Expert Working Group constituted by the Telangana government to study the caste survey conducted in the state, submitted a comprehensive report on its findings to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday. Expert Working Group submits caste survey report to Telangana CM

The committee adopted a scientific methodology to find insights into the caste survey data which will help the government in taking steps for social justice, empowerment and uplift, an official release said.

After the findings of the survey were tabled in the Legislative Assembly, the government on March 12 this year appointed a high-level independent committee of 11 illustrious members, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Sudarshan Reddy, to conduct an independent verification, analysis and comprehensive study of the data and its findings.

The caste survey, held in two phases, employing over 1,03,889 enumerators and supervisors, was the first of its kind in the country, the release said.

The staff worked with a scientific methodology and followed rigorous processes and carried out "abundant cross-checking and real-time scrutiny to reach out to 96.9 per cent households in the state," it said.

Initiated on November 6, 2024, the first phase of survey was completed over a period of 50 days.

Further, the second phase of the comprehensive caste survey was allowed through four windows direct enumeration at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation offices, through a missed phone call number, a mobile app and through Mee Seva Centre enrolment.

It was finalised from the survey that the state has over 3,55,50,759 households, with a total population of 3.55 crore.

The state government also found the following caste-wise breakup: SCs , STs , BCs and OCs , the release said.

Besides the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues, IEWG Chairman Justice Sudarshan Reddy, Vice-Chairman Professor Kancha Ilaiah and several senior officials were present.

The findings of the IEWG were not made public immediately.

