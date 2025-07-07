Experts express concerns over ‘loss of natural forests due to compensatory afforestation’

Affidavits filed in the Supreme Court have flagged concerns over a two-fold destruction of the country’s natural forests if forest lands are used for compensatory afforestation as prescribed by the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Rules 2023. Ahead of the hearing, petitioners filed an affidavit in April flagging various instances of compensatory afforestation (HT Photo)

The affidavit, filed by experts and former forest officials, was filed as a status report after the top court on February 3 directed that the government refrain from taking steps that lead to reduction of forests “unless a compensatory land is provided” for afforestation.

“…it is respectfully submitted that the analysis of the minutes of the FAC meeting and those held by the REC, Ranchi after the order of 03.02.2025, as summarised above, clearly show that degraded notified forest lands and unclassed forest lands are continued to be offered for compensatory afforestation,” the petitioners said.

The petitioners were referring to the minutes of FAC meetings held after the February 3 order, which showed that 603.8314 ha of forest land was approved for diversion, of which 140.7977 ha is in unclassed forests and 2.2567 ha in degraded forests.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the petition against the validity of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023 once the courts reopen after summer vacation.

Ahead of the hearing, petitioners filed an affidavit in April flagging various instances of compensatory afforestation was permitted by the Centre on notified degraded forests, degraded revenue forests, and other unclassed forests, even though the lands are statutorily protected under the TN Godavarman judgment of December 12, 1996.

The Supreme Court in the TN Godavarman Thirumulpad vs. Union of India & Others case on December 12, 1996, directed that “forests” would not only include those understood in the dictionary sense, but also any area recorded as forest in government records irrespective of the ownership. However, the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act, 2023, exempts “unrecorded deemed forests” from being recognised under the modified law on forest conservation.

A review of the affidavits showed a conflict between the petitioners and the Centre on whether unclassed and degraded forests should be utilized for compensatory afforestation against diversion of primary forests. According to experts, these lands should ideally be recognized as forests according to their dictionary meaning under the TN Godavarman judgment.

The Forest (Conservation) Rules, 2022, made way for compensatory afforestation in degraded and unclassed forests in view of the paucity of land in the country. These rules lay down how the 2023 Amendment Act should be implemented.

Highlighting the threat of destruction, the affidavit said, “…the use of forest land for compensatory afforestation will cause destruction twice over of the country’s natural forests: first, by diverting notified forest lands for non-forest purposes through the forest clearance process under the Forest Conservation Act, and second, by losing non-notified forest land or notified but degraded forest land to plantations as compensatory afforestation, while ignoring the poor ecological value of plantations in comparison to biodiverse forests.”

The petitioners said that since the February 3 order of the Supreme Court the Centre has allowed several forest diversions against afforestation on degraded and unclassed forest land.

The petitioners also contended that the mechanism of compensatory afforestation (on degraded and unclassed forests), put in place to increase tree cover, will in fact damage the country’s forest cover.

“The said mechanism has been designed with the primary intention of facilitating hassle-free diversion of forest land for non-forest purposes, with little concern for the adverse impact of exposing the country’s valuable forest lands to market-based practices. That notified forests that have been protected for hundreds of years are being diverted for non-forest use to user agencies. At the same time, deemed forests, unclassed forests, etc that may be degraded but which should have been protected as forest lands as directed by this Hon’ble Court in its Godavarman order are being used as lands for compliance of compensatory afforestation,” the affidavit said.

In an affidavit filed earlier in February, the Centre said that unclassed forests are not covered under the Indian Forest Act, 1927, but are covered under local laws and accordingly, the degree of protection available for these forests is meager as compared to the notified forests under Indian Forest Act, 1927, thereby exposing them to illegal encroachment and various types of biotic pressure.

“With a view to secure more protection to this category of unclassed forests, enabling provisions have been provided under the Van (Sanrakshan Evam Samvardhan) Rules, 2023 to use them as compensatory afforestation in lieu of diversion of forest land. Such unclassed forest lands, whenever offered for raising Compensatory Afforestation are transferred and mutated in favour of the state forest department followed by their notification as Protected Forest under the Indian Forest Act, 1927 or local forest Act. Once notified, these lands are brought under the management and administrative control of the State Forest Department and therefore, entail greater degree of protection and their scientific management under the Working Plan of the local Forest Division,” the Centre’s affidavit said.

In response, the petitioners drafted a set of guidelines to enable the government in identifying forests at the local level.

The guidelines recommended that forests should be considered based on ecosystem values and not just tree cover. Therefore, grasslands, shrub forests, deserts, mangroves, wetlands etc should all be taken into account.

Besides the physical nature of the ecosystem, description of the area as forest, wasteland, grassland, etc should be in any government record should be searched to get this information. All forest types, unclassed, unrecorded, deemed, community, private, plantations, zudpi jungles, and any other category of forest specific to the State/UT should be included and identified.

These guidelines were submitted to the top court recently.

The petition also challenged the constitutionality of the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Act 2023.

“The 2023 Amendment Act will radically undermine India’s decades-old forest governance regime built around the implementation of the Forest (Conservation) Act 1980 and based on the landmark order of this Hon’ble Court in T.N. Godavarman v Union of India. The impugned law significantly restricts the scope of the FC Act by curtailing the definition of forest land that will fall within its ambit,” the petition states.

Further, the 2023 Amendment Act is deeply damaging to any gains made in the protection, improvement and conservation of forests after 1980, petitioners said.

“Doing so strips the protection afforded under the principal Act, as it stood prior to the 2023 amendment to Unclassed Forest Areas which is a large chunk of forest land in India. Unclassed forests make up most of the forest area in the north-eastern states of India,” it added.

“Compensatory afforestation involves two components. The first being to provide equal non forest land in lieu of the forest land diverted and the second component being the funds provided by the project proponent to provide for planting up the area. Both together is Compensatory afforestation. This is different from afforestation which is done by the Government/forest department using funds available with them which does not involve diversion of forest land for project proponents. Often there is confusion between Compensatory afforestation and Afforestation while these two terms are not interchangeable,” said a retired forest officer who did not wish to be named.