Explained: What the House panel and stakeholders say about NCERT textbooks

New Delhi: The parliamentary panel on education submitted its report titled Reforms in content and design of school textbooks in the upper house recently, saying textbooks prepared by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) incorrectly portrayed historical figures and freedom fighters as “offenders”, had “unequal” mention of various periods and dynasties, and underrepresented women.

As a remedy, the panel called for a review of how Indian freedom fighters are portrayed in textbooks, recommending that the books should be “free of biases”. Additionally, it also suggested that “ancient knowledge from Vedas” should be incorporated into the school curriculum. The panel recommended that the history textbooks should be regularly updated and accounts from post-independence history should also be included.

In this article, HT looks at some key observations and suggestions of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, which is headed by BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe, and what several stakeholders had recommended to the panel.

The portrayal of historical figures as “offenders”

According to the committee report, during its interaction with stakeholders, it observed that many historical figures and freedom fighters of the Indian freedom struggle have been portrayed in an “incorrect manner as offenders”.

“The Committee is of the view that wrong portrayal of our heroes of freedom struggle should be corrected and they should be given due respect in our history textbooks,” the report said.

Although the committee has not mentioned the names of the freedom fighters or historical figures who have been portrayed as “offenders” in NCERT textbooks, several stakeholders who deposed before it gave some references.

For instance, during its deposition before the House panel, the Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), a think-tank with Sahasrabuddhe on its board of directors, suggested that more weightage needs to be given to V.D. Savarkar.

“As far as the Modern period is concerned, some leaders have received more weightage as compared to others. The role of Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Patel, Bhagat Singh, Ram Prasad Bismil, Lala Lajpat Rai, Khudiram Bose, Surya Sen, and even the women revolutionaries must be highlighted. The contribution of Veer Savarkar needs to be given enough weightage,” the PPRC had said as per the report.

In its recommendations, the panel said that there is a need to discuss and review with leading historians the contribution and role of freedom fighters from various regions of the country. “This will result in a more balanced and judicious perception of the Indian freedom struggle. This will go a long way in giving due and proper space to the freedom fighters hitherto unknown,” the report added.

“Unequal” representation of various periods and dynasties

The history textbooks of NCERT, the panel observed, do not provide adequate information about empires and dynasties, such as the Vikramaditya dynasty, the Cholas, the Chalukyas, the Vijayanagara empire, the Gondwana, Travancore and Ahom dynasties. It has directed the NCERT to take another look at the history textbooks so that equal weightage and importance is given to the various eras, periods and events.

Several stakeholders had raised this issue before the panel. For instance, Jnana Prabodhini, a Pune-based socio-educational organisation, in its deposition, said the history of northeastern India should be included in the textbooks. “Bhakti and social movements in Assam and Manipur, tribal heroes who fought against [the] British, [the] contribution of Arunachal and Manipur with reference to [the] Azad Hind Fauj and [the] 1962 war, dynasties in Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya” should be included in the textbooks, it said.

Bengaluru-based Samvid Research Foundation highlighted the “underrepresentation” of south and east Indian dynasties in the NCERT textbooks. “The history of great kingdoms like the Marāṭhas, Coḷas, and Vijayanagara 20, as well as the early Kāśmīra dynasties, Kaliṅgas, Gaṅgas, Gajapatis, Kākatiyas, Ahoms, Ceras, Pallavas, Pāṇḍyas, Pālas, Senas, and Pratihāras, either get a passing mention or not even that. The crucial role they played in our history must be elaborated,” it said.

The Committee also observed that Sikh and Maratha history was poorly represented in the school textbooks. According to the panel, it had received as many as 1,568 emails highlighting the poor representation of Sikh history and that this should be “given its due representation” in the history textbooks.

The PPRC, in its deposition, also said, “As far as the Mughal period is concerned, [the] invader Babur has been given too much importance and so have his ancestors who, like the Sultans before them, established a reign of terror in the country. As against this, Rajput kings like Maharana Pratap and Rana Sanga have not received enough weightage. This needs to change immediately. The contributions of the Marathas, the Sikh Gurus, the Satnamis and others in opposing the Mughal Empire need to find a place in Indian history textbooks.”

However, the NCERT, in its representation contended that all periods of Indian and world history are covered “as per the established historical scholarship in India”.

“Underrepresentation” of women in textbooks

The committee also said that many notable women and their contributions have not found adequate mention in the NCERT textbooks.

According to the committee, these women included Ahilyabai Holkar, Abala Bose, Anandi Gopal Joshi, Anasuya Sarabhai, Arati Saha, Aruna Asaf Ali, Kanaklata Deka, Rani Ma Gaidinliu, Asima Chatterjee, Captain Prem Mathur, Chandraprabha Saikiani, Cornelia Sorabji, Durgavati Devi, Janaki Ammal, Mahasweta Devi, Kalpana Chawla, Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay, Kittur Chennamma, MS Subbulakshmi, Madam Bhikaji Cama, Rukmini Devi Arundale, and Savitribai Phule, among others.

“The Committee is of the view that there should be an appropriate comparison of the portrayal of women heroes like Rani Laxmi Bai, Zalkari Bai, Chand Bibi etc vis-a-vis their male counterparts. The Committee observes that the women heroes from different regions and eras should be given equal weightage highlighting their contributions in the history textbooks,” the report stated.

The committee received several representations and suggestions highlighting the “poor representation” of women in history textbooks. For instance, in its representation, Samvid Research said that the history curriculum “hardly emphasizes the role played by women in our history”.

“It is important for students to learn the importance our civilization has given to women and how women participated in all aspects of life over the centuries. The freedom and opportunities available to women in public life and progressively appreciate that our paramparā has a beautiful and holistic perspective of strītva that is far beyond modern formulations,” it said.

The committee suggested that NCERT should include women in new and emerging professions as role models in the textbooks. “This will help in instilling self-esteem and self-confidence among all, particularly girls... The significant role played by women in the freedom movement and in various other fields needs adequate representation in the textbooks as it would go a long way in understanding the issues in a better way for the next generation of students,” the panel said.

In its representation, the NCERT told the panel that its books have enough representation of women in its textbooks. “Great historic women have also been represented in the supplementary materials and other subject textbooks such as Sociology prepared by the NCERT. However, coverage of great historic women belonging to different periods of Indian history will be taken up in the new textbooks, supplementary materials and e-content,” it said.

Inclusion of Vedas, ancient knowledge, and Indian languages

The Parliamentary panel also recommended that ancient wisdom, knowledge and teachings about life and society from Vedas and other great Indian texts should be included in the school curriculum. “Educational methodologies adopted in the ancient Universities like Nalanda, Vikramshila and Takshila should be studied and suitably modified to serve as a model reference for teachers so as to benefit them in improving their pedagogical skills for imparting education in the present day context,” it said.

The panel said that while the Rigveda is included in the textbooks, information regarding the other three Vedas – Samaveda, Yajurveda and Atharvaveda – apart from the Bhagavad Gita and Agam literature should also be included as they are also “important sacred books”.

The committee recommended that the contributions of ancient India in the fields of philosophy, science, mathematics, medicine, Ayurveda, epistemology, natural sciences, politics, economy, ethics, linguistics and arts may also be included in the textbooks. “The traditional Indian knowledge systems should be linked with modern science and presented in the contemporary context in NCERT textbooks,” it said.

In its representation, the PPRC had suggested to the panel that “contributions of mathematicians, astronomers, philosophers, etc., in the ancient period, needs to be adequately highlighted” in the textbooks.

Similarly, according to the report, the RSS-affiliated Vidya Bharti said in its representation that there were certain “factual distortions about Vedic tradition” and also claimed that certain facts were incompatible with “constitutional ideals and values”.

The panel also observed a “lack of uniformity” in the coverage of the development of different Indian regional languages, such as Punjabi and Tamil, and their scripts in the history textbooks. “The journey of such languages should find [a] place in the context of education on the development of Regional Cultures. The great Tamil literary treatise Thirukural by Thiruvalluvar, considered one of the best works on ethics and morality, is one of the varied such examples from regional literature which should get incorporated in the textbooks,” the panel said.

The RSS-affiliated organisation, Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal said importance should be given to languages like Sanskrit, Prakrit and Pali in the textbooks for “national unity”.

Highlight post-1947 history

“Our history textbooks should be continually updated, and account for post-1947 history as well,” the panel recommended.

The Jnana Prabodhini Foundation, in its representation, also highlighted this aspect. It said that examples of “Indian pride”, such as the story of the Indian Space Research Organisation, the success of the cooperative movement and Amul, and the restoration of temples in Somnath and Hampi, apart from archaeological sites such as Lothal, should be included in th curriculum.

Former NCERT director JS Rajput in his deposition said, “The post-independence history books are deficient on ‘linking Indians to India’; and this includes history, heritage and culture. In fact, this aspect needs serious informed and scholarly deliberations before textbooks are prepared in response to the NEP-2020.”

Meanwhile, the NCERT in its representation said that some initiatives such as Swachh Bharat, Digital India, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’, demonetisation and the goods and service tax (GST) were integrated into the new textbooks. In 2018-19, content regarding knowledge, traditions and practices of India was added.

“Addition of material on Vikram Samvat, Metallurgy, Shivaji Maharaj, Paika revolt, Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekanand, Ranjeet Singh, Rani Avantibai Lodhi and Sri Aurobindo Ghosh [were added],” the body said, adding that all the updated textbooks are available from the 2018-19 academic year onwards.

The NCERT also informed the panel that it was in the process of constituting a panel to “immediately analyze and address some of the issues with regard to un-historical facts and distortions about our national heroes as well as events if any raised by different stakeholders”.

Historians’ body urges caution

Meanwhile, the Indian History Congress (IHC), an organisation of academicians and historians with more than 35,000 members, argued in a written submission to the committee that the presentation of “unhistorical facts” is completely “incorrect”.

“Adequate discussion of over 120 national heroes is available in the existing textbooks and there is no deliberate neglect that may be imputed. There is ample representation of different periods of history and historical developments within the broad chronological periods of ancient, medieval and modern history. This proportionate discussion is in terms of political and socio-economic developments, the emergence and flourishing of religious ideas and institutions, of civilizational achievements in the fields of art, science and technology, as well as the social and cultural movements in different periods of Indian history. And lastly, there are several references to great women who contributed to different fields - political, religious and social,” it said.

The IHC alleged that the NCERT school textbooks written by some of the tallest scholars in the country, like Romila Thapar, RS Sharma, Satish Chandra and Bipan Chandra, were removed and in their place, books with a clear “sectarian and majoritarian” bias were introduced in 2002.

“While a review process is always necessary, this should be done involving recognized scholars from all over the country and with adequate attention to the academic content, derived from a research-based understanding of different historical periods,” it said.