Explainer: The border disputes that simmer within India

Last week, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha that there were boundary disputes between 11 states and union territories in India. Rai said that the centre only acts as a facilitator for the amicable resolution of these disputes. While many of these conflicts are long-standing issues, not always are they dormant. In July for instance, there was a massive flare-up on the Assam Mizoram border which left 6 police personnel dead. More recently, this week, there has been tension in Karnataka’s Belagavi because of the long-standing border dispute, even as the assembly session was held in the district. HT looks at each of the border disputes enumerated by the Minister of State for Home, their origins, and where they stand now.

Last week, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai told Lok Sabha that there were boundary disputes between 11 states and union territories in India. Rai said that the centre only acts as a facilitator for the amicable resolution of these disputes. While many of these conflicts are long-standing issues, not always are they dormant. In July for instance, there was a massive flare-up on the Assam Mizoram border which left 6 police personnel dead. More recently, this week, there has been tension in Karnataka’s Belagavi because of the long-standing border dispute, even as the assembly session was held in the district. HT looks at each of the border disputes enumerated by the Minister of State for Home, their origins, and where they stand now.

Maharashtra- Karnataka

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute covers 865 predominantly Marathi-speaking villages in the border districts of Belgaum, Karwar, Bidar and Gulbarga, and six cities and towns of Belgaum, Nippani, Khanapur, Karwar, Halyal and Bhalki. Maharashtra is seeking the integration of these areas from Karnataka into the state.

Belgaum, around which the debate is centred, was originally part of the Bombay Presidency, which was a multi-lingual province. But it was included in the Mysore state after the report of the States Reorganisation Committee (SRC) in 1956. This led to resentment among the local Marathi-speakers who launched a ‘sara bandi’ (non-payment of land revenue) protest.

The Samyukta Maharashtra Samiti (SMS), the first such anti-Congress front in the region had first demanded the creation of a Marathi-speaking state of Maharashtra with Mumbai as the capital. It also sought that Belgaum be included in Maharashtra. When the formation of the state of Maharashtra on 1 May 1960 was imminent, there were two diverging opinions in the SMS. One group, which included socialists like S.M. Joshi and N.G. Gore, said that the decision had to be accepted pending the demand for Belgaum and other regions. The other faction, including Acharya P.K. Atre and others, wanted the struggle to continue to ensure that the region was integrated with Maharashtra. The dissolution of the SMS led to the creation of the short-lived ‘Sampurna Maharashtra Samiti’ which spear-headed this demand.

The Maharashtra government says its demand confirms the four criteria for inclusion in a state, namely, a village as a unit, geographical continuity, linguistic majority and most importantly, the will of the people. While Belgaum and the other regions are predominantly Marathi-speaking, a significant number of people in coastal Karwar speak Marathi and also Konkani, which has close links with Marathi. A reference to the border dispute and the commitment to ensure that the region becomes part of Maharashtra is mandatorily made in the Governor’s address to the joint session of the state legislature.

In January 2021, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the disputed border areas be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court decided the matter. This led to incensed reactions from politicians in Karnataka. Significantly, Uddhav’s father, late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray had been arrested in 1967 after riots in Mumbai on the border dispute.

The Karnataka government says Maharashtra’s claims on its land are part of its expansionist politics. To reiterate its claim over the region, it has renamed Belgaum to Belagavi and designated it as the second capital in 2006. A Suvarna Vidhan Souda has been constructed there for conducting an annual session of the state legislature.

There were parleys between the Maharashtra and Mysore state governments in the 1960s.

After a memorandum from the Maharashtra government in 1957, the Union government in October 1966 constituted a one-man commission under former Chief Justice Mehr Chand Mahajan. This commission submitted its report in August 1967. It recommended that 264 villages, Khanapur and Nippani, be transferred to Maharashtra and that Belgaum and the other villages remain in Karnataka.

The dispute persists as the Karnataka government insists on the implementation of the Mahajan commission report in toto, while the Maharashtra government does not accept these recommendations. The Centre feels that the dispute must be resolved by the two states mutually. Abdul Rehman Antulay, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, wrote a book criticising the Mahajan commission’s report.

Maharashtra government sources say that in the early 1990s, the Centre tried to mediate between Maharashtra and Karnataka, and the formula suggested handing over part of Belgaum city to Maharashtra, and the creation of a ‘new Belgaum’ in Maharashtra. However, these plans fell through. In 2004, the Maharashtra government filed an original jurisdiction plea in the Supreme Court with the Union government and the Karnataka government as respondents, for the settlement of the border dispute. The case is pending in the apex court.

Andhra Pradesh- Odisha

The area under dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are in the districts of Korapur, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati and Ganjam with the most contested being 21 villages of Kotia grampanchayat in Koraput district.

In December 1920, the Governor General-in-Council created a new district called Agency division comprising parts of Odisha including the Kotia grampanchayat of Koraput district and some parts of Andhra Pradesh. A notification by the Governor-General said that with effect from December 1927, 115 villages, some of which are now part of Odisha, would be transferred to the Salur taluk of the Parvatipuram sub-division and be known as Salur agency. In 1936, Odisha was carved out as a separate state from erstwhile Bihar, Bengal and Madras provinces while Andhra Pradesh became a separate state in 1953.

However, when Odisha was created there was no survey done on the 21 villages of Kotia resulting in a perpetual dispute.

Subsequently, a map was prepared by Gilby, assistant director of Survey and Land records, the government of Madras delineating the borders between the two provinces of Madras and Odisha. The map was reportedly accepted by both states and an agreement was apparently reached between them in May 1943 accepting the Gilby report.

In 1968, Odisha moved Supreme Court challenging the 1927 notification and the Gilby Report alleging that Andhra Pradesh was wrongfully trespassing into villages on its boundary. The apex court in December 1968 passed an order directing that the status quo be maintained between the parties on the 21 villages of Kotia grampanchayat. In 2006, the apex court held that inter-state boundaries did not fall within its jurisdiction and only the Parliament could resolve them. The court imposed a permanent injunction on the disputed area.

But there was a flare-up this year when the Andhra Pradesh government conducted panchayat polls in Phatusineri village under the Kotia grampanchayat. The same month, Odisha moved a contempt of court petition, seeking action against Andhra Pradesh over its alleged violation of an order of the apex court. In September this year, the Supreme Court said that the border row between Odisha and Andhra Pradesh over disputed Kotia should be resolved through mutual discussions.

In its affidavit before the SC, the Odisha government said it has had administrative control over Kotia panchayat and has had a police station there since February 28, 2009. The affidavit also said Kotia is part of Odisha as per the latest Census conducted in 2011 and said it has lined up developmental projects to the tune of ₹150 crore in the panchayat.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh has claimed that it has not infringed upon the territory of Odisha. “Andhra Pradesh has been duly administrating its own territories and has not infringed upon the territory of Odisha,” Vizianagaram district collector M Hari Jawaharlal said in his affidavit to the Supreme Court in February this year. He said three villages— Ganjeibadara, Patuchinauru and Faguchinauru— come under the Araku Lok Sabha and Salur Assembly constituencies. In these three villages, the Andhra Pradesh government had conducted the panchayat polls since the inception of the Panchayat Raj Act.

In November, the Odisha government constituted an eight-member committee of senior officials to hold talks with Andhra Pradesh on border issues following a meeting between Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Reddy and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. Senior state government officials, part of the committee, are optimistic that the joint mechanism will help to resolve the border issues.

Assam-Arunachal Pradesh

Assam shares an 804 km long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and though there was no dispute initially, over the years allegations of residents of one state encroaching land on the other have led to disputes and violence. A suit has been pending in Supreme Court since 1989 on the issue.

The border issues between both states hit headlines in June this year after Kimin in Arunachal Pradesh, where union defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 12 roads in presence of the chief ministers of both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, was shown as Bilgarh in Assam.

After protests by several organisations in Arunachal Pradesh and Khandu and union minister Kiren Rijiju pointing out the ‘serious mistake’, Border Roads Organisation (BRO), which had organised the event, tendered an unconditional apology for the ‘unintentional error’.

Following the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam and Arunachal agreed in principle in July this year to sort out their inter-state boundary issues amicably out-of-court.