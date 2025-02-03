Ex-serviceman killed, wife and daughter injured in terrorist attack in Kashmir's Kulgam

An ex-Army man was killed and his wife and daughter injured in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday. A joint team of police, paramilitary forces, and the Army immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the attackers. (File)(PTI)

The incident occurred in the Behibagh area, where terrorists opened fire on Manzoor Ahmad Wagay and his family. They were quickly rushed to the hospital, and while Wagay succumbed to his injuries, his wife and daughter were in stable condition.

Further details are awaited.

The Indian Express reported that a joint team of police, paramilitary forces, and the Army immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to locate the attackers. Sources told The Indian Express that Wagay was shot in the abdomen, while his wife and daughter sustained leg injuries.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)