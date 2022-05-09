Ex-soldier who threw acid on 17-yr-old girl gets 14 years. He almost got away

BHUBANESWAR: A sacked Indian Army jawan who threw acid on a 17-year-old college student in 2009 after her family turned down his marriage proposal was sentenced to serve 14 years in prison by a women’s court in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district on Monday.

Additional sessions judge of women’s court in Jagatsinghpur district, Rashmita Sahoo on Monday sentenced Santosh Bedanta and Biswajit Dalsinghray to rigorous imprisonment for 14 years for the acid attack on Pramodini Roul. The court, which convicted the two on a charge of attempt to murder and causing grievous injuries, ordered both to pay a fine of ₹15,000 each.

But Santosh Bedanta and his associate almost got away with the crime.

The Odisha police closed the case in 2012, three years after the acid attack, saying it hadn’t been able to make a breakthrough. But Pramodini Roul did not give up and started collecting proof on her own including recording conversations with the jawan’s friends. In 2017, she reached out to chief minister Naveen Patnaik to seek his intervention to re-open the case.

Patnaik agreed.

Acid attack survivor Pramodini Roul said she was 17 and on her way to college when Santosh Bedanta threw acid at her (Photo courtesy: Pramodini Roul)

Bedanta, who was living with his wife and child in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, was caught in November 2017 and has been behind bars. The army also sacked him soon after his arrest. Biswajit Dalsinghray who assisted Bedanta in purchasing acid was also arrested around the same time.

Roul, now 30, said she wasn’t satisfied with the trial court verdict and will approach the Orissa high court against the order. “I don’t want capital punishment for him. But I would be happy if he is locked up behind bars for the rest of his life,” she told HT after the ruling.

Roul, one of the three daughters of a widow in Jagatsinghpur district, and pursuing her graduation in a college was stalked by Bedanta, 35, for marriage. When the family of the 17-year-old did not agree to the proposal as she was too young, an angry Bedanta on May 4, 2009, threw acid on her scarring 80 per cent of her body. The acid attack left the lower half of her body paralysed, her face completely disfigured and blind.

But she didn’t give up.

Acid attack surviour Pramodini Raul (Rani) got engaged to Saroj in Lucknow in 2018. They got married last year (HT File Photo/Dheeraj Dhawan)

Last year, Roul again hit the headlines after she married a medicine representative named Saroj Sahoo after seven years of courtship. Sahoo first met Roul when she was recovering in hospital in 2014. Sahoo briefly left his job as a medical representative to provide support and attention to Roul. After recovering, Roul and Sahoo joined Sheroes’ help desk, a cafe run by acid attack survivors in Lucknow in 2015.

Around the time that she was getting married, Roul took to Facebook to write about the two men who changed her life.

“It’s strange that it took 2 men to change the course of my life. One, a man in a uniform who took an oath of ‘service before self’, who couldn’t comprehend a simple ‘NO’ from a girl. And another, a simpleton who saw a girl in her most vulnerable state, became her biggest support and pushed her to be the best version of herself. But most importantly, who waited for her to be ready,” she said in the moving post.