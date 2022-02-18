Extended producer responsibility norms for plastic packaging waste notified

NEW DELHI: The Union environment ministry notified extended producer responsibility guidelines for plastic packaging waste on Thursday with immediate effect. It laid down roles and responsibilities of producers, importers, brands generating plastic packaging waste, Central and state pollution control boards, committees, recyclers, and waste processors in minimising plastic waste.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines specify three categories including rigid plastic packaging. The second category relates to flexible plastic packaging of a single layer or multilayer (more than one layer with different types of plastic), plastic sheets, covers made of plastic sheet, carry bags, plastic sachets, or pouches. Category three covers multi-layered plastic packaging (at least one layer of plastic and at least one layer of material other than plastic).

The guidelines contain specifications for reuse, recycling, use of recycled plastic content, and end-of-life disposal. Producers, importers, brand owners, plastic waste processors have to register on a centralised portal of the Central Pollution Control Board immediately.

In the case of producers of plastic packaging, the guidelines will apply to 70% of the waste generated now and 100% in 2023-24. The eligible quantity in MT shall be the average weight of plastic packaging material (category-wise) sold in the last two financial years. It also includes the average quantity of pre-consumer plastic packaging waste in the last two financial years, minus the annual quantity. The obligation for recycling will be 50% for rigid plastics in 2024-25, 60% in 2025-26, 70% in 2026-27, and 80% in 2027-28 and onwards. Similar timelines apply to brands and importers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The guidelines have been issued as part of the government’s efforts to eliminate single-use plastics. In a tweet, union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said: “Taking forward the clarion call given by PM Shri @narendramodi ji to eliminate single-use plastics, @moefcc has notified comprehensive Guidelines on Extended Producers Responsibility on plastic packaging.”

The ministry notified the Plastic Waste Management Rules on March 18, 2016, and Solid Waste Management Rules on April 8, 2016. “As plastic waste is part of solid waste, therefore, both the rules apply to managing plastic waste in the country,” the notification.

The Plastic Waste Management Rules mandate minimising the generation of plastic waste, avoiding littering, ensuring segregated storage of the waste at source, and handing it over. “The rules also mandate the responsibilities of local bodies, gram panchayats, waste generators, retailers, and street vendors to manage plastic waste.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rules cast extended producer responsibility on producers, importers, and brand owners. “Extended Producer Responsibility shall be applicable to both pre-consumer and post-consumer plastic packaging waste,” the notification said.

The ministry notified the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules in August to make it mandatory for the thickness of plastic carry bags to be increased to 120 microns by the end of next year. They prohibit the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale, and use of products with low utility but high littering potential.

The permitted thickness of the plastic bags will be increased to 120 microns from December 31, 2022. The ban on ear-buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, plates, cups, glasses, cutlery, trays, wrapping, or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners of less than 100-micron thickness will come into force from July 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}