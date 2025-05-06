Thane, In a setback to the prosecution in a 2016 builder extortion bid case, a MCOCA court here has acquitted gangster Suresh Pujari and 11 others, noting that investigators have failed to carry out a comprehensive probe and submit clinching evidence. Extortion case: Court gives benefit of doubt to gangster Suresh Pujari and 11 others, acquits them

The copy of the April 30 order was made available on Tuesday.

According to the FIR, two armed assailants barged into Ulhasnagar-based real estate developer Sumit Chakravorthy's office on July 11, 2016, and attempted to fire at the staff. They left behind a threatening envelope inscribed "S.P. Suresh Pujari".

Though nobody was injured in the incident, the attack was allegedly part of an extortion attempt by the Pujari gang.

"There is no material brought on record based on which it can be said that the prosecution and witnesses have discharged their burden of proving the charge beyond all reasonable doubt as required.

"Thus, the reasonable doubt raises and the accused persons are entitled to its benefit. The investigation agency failed to carry out a proper investigation, due to which the accused are entitled to the benefit of doubt and acquittal," special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act Judge Amit Shete stated.

The charges were framed in 2016, and the accused were tried under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to attempt to murder, extortion, and criminal conspiracy, MCOCA, Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act.

Two absconding accused, Ravindra Ghare and Iqlakh Shaikh, were also extended the benefit of acquittal.

"The learned Special Public Prosecutor seems to have taxed the exchequer while conducting this trial. Be it as it may, there is no proper investigation by collecting strong and corroborative material to implicate the accused in the present crime," the judge noted.

The court also ruled that there was no point in continuing the trial against the absconding accused.

"The trial ended in acquittal and, therefore, in the absence of those accused, the benefit of acquittal can be extended to them. There would be no point in keeping pending the trial till apprehension of those accused," the order said.

The acquitted individuals include Suresh Pujari, 57, and 11 others. As per FIR, the accused were involved in various professions, ranging from contracting labourers to supplying building material.

They were represented by defence lawyers Ramrao Jagtap, Poonit Mahimkar, Sagar Kolhe, and Pankaj Kavle.

The prosecution was led by Special Public Prosecutor Ajay Misar.

The court examined 28 prosecution witnesses during the trial.

