Extortion case in Chennai: Police drop journalists’ names from FIR

Following protests by journalists and organisations, the Chennai police dropped the names of directors of Tamil publishing group Vikatan in a case of extortion and intimidation lodged based on a complaint by G-Square Realtors.

In a statement, Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police, Shankar Jiwal, said there was no evidence against directors of Vikatan and a few “others”.

“On May 22, the city police booked Junior Vikatan, a bi-weekly political magazine published by the Vikatan group, ‘Savukku’ Shankar, a former government employee-turned-whistleblower who is now an activist and YouTuber, Maridhas, who is backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party and right-leaning groups. Police then arrested a man named Kevin (goes by a single name) who was named by G Square in the complaint,” he said.

According to the FIR, Kevin had introduced himself as a representative of Vikatan and contacted G Square’s CEO, Bala Ramajayam, and threatened him in January. He had sought ₹50 lakh for not publishing an article against the realtor firm linking it to chief minister M K Stalin’s family member in Junior Vikatan magazine. The FIR added that the article was published when the demand wasn’t met.

The magazine published the article, following which G Square sent a legal notice to Vikatan. However, Kevin, according to the FIR, called Ramajayam again and threatened to “release more information” in Junior Vikatan and through social media accounts of Shankar and Maridhas.

After the outrage, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday night put Chennai’s south zone assistant commissioner of police, N Kannan, on a compulsory wait.

The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leadership has previously denied links with G-Square, which was incorporated in 2012 and has become a visibility influential player after the party came to power last year. Chennai’s East Coast Road (ECR) is filled with ads of the realtor for land sales, and they had signed former India cricket captain MS Dhoni as their brand ambassador earlier this February.

“Since we have come to know that there is no evidence against the directors of Junior Vikatan and others, we are taking steps to remove their names from the FIR. However, the investigation into the complaint is continuing with available proof,” Jiwal said in a statement on Thursday.

Jiwal also said the police have stumbled upon financial transactions between “some employees of Junior Vikatan” and Kevin. “We are investigating the links between the transactions and the allegations in the complaint filed (by G Square),” he said.

The FIR, which named the directors of Vikatan, Shankar, and Maridhas, created a furore in the city, with the journalists viewing the inclusion of their names as a “direct assault on freedom of the press.”

Opposition leader and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)’s joint coordinator Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the police move, which he said was “against media and journalists”.

Chennai Press Club condemned the FIR and held a protest on May 24. They also submitted a representation to Director General of Police C Sylendra Babu demanding that the names be dropped.

