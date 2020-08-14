e-paper
Home / India News / Face of Centre’s coronavirus briefings, Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive

Face of Centre’s coronavirus briefings, Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive

Lav Agarwal has also served in Central teams assessing containment efforts in areas with high virus case load.

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:34 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal had been part of Central teams inspecting efficacy of containment measures in different states.
Joint secretary in the health ministry Lav Agarwal had been part of Central teams inspecting efficacy of containment measures in different states.(PTI Photo)
         

Senior government bureaucrat and the face of televised briefings on coronavirus containment efforts by the Union health ministry, Lav Agarwal, has tested positive for the disease on Friday, according to a tweet posted by the Joint Secretary himself.

“Dear All, just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines,” Agarwal tweeted.

He also requested all his friends and colleagues to self monitor their health status in line with the standard process.

“Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health team. Hoping to see everyone soon,” said Agarwal ending his tweet.

Agarwal has also been part of Central teams inspecting the efficacy of containment efforts in states and areas with high viral case load incidents.

Agarwal is the latest in a long line of high ranking officials who have contracted the disease in the line of duty.

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah announced that he had been cured of the disease after testing negative for the virus on Friday. Shah, discharged today from Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, will however remain in home isolation for a few days.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital, where he was admitted after he declared his coronavirus positive status on August 2.

In Kerala, at least 23 officials including Malappuram collector and superintendent of police tested positive for the disease after their involvement in operations to rescue passengers of Kerala air crash last Friday at Kozhikode. One of the passengers who died in the crash and two others who received injuries had tested positive for the disease two days after the crash.

Woman Indian Army officer to assist PM in unfurling flag on 74th Independence Day
Backed by ISI, Haqqani Network is making a game-changing move in Afghanistan
China's 'expansionist' designs and India's growing global 'clout' tops President Kovind's address to the nation
Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan govt wins trust vote in assembly
'If anyone dares…': Rajnath Singh amid Ladakh border stand-off
Govt announces 1 Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for bravehearts
Amit Shah discharged after testing negative for Covid-19, to stay in home isolation
'I heard she doesn't meet requirements': Trump on Kamala Harris as VP nominee
