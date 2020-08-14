Face of Centre’s coronavirus briefings, Lav Agarwal tests Covid-19 positive

india

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 21:34 IST

Senior government bureaucrat and the face of televised briefings on coronavirus containment efforts by the Union health ministry, Lav Agarwal, has tested positive for the disease on Friday, according to a tweet posted by the Joint Secretary himself.

“Dear All, just to inform that I have tested positive for Covid 19 and initiating home isolation as per guidelines,” Agarwal tweeted.

He also requested all his friends and colleagues to self monitor their health status in line with the standard process.

“Requesting all my friends, colleagues for self monitoring. Contact tracing will be done by Health team. Hoping to see everyone soon,” said Agarwal ending his tweet.

Agarwal has also been part of Central teams inspecting the efficacy of containment efforts in states and areas with high viral case load incidents.

Agarwal is the latest in a long line of high ranking officials who have contracted the disease in the line of duty.

Earlier today, Union home minister Amit Shah announced that he had been cured of the disease after testing negative for the virus on Friday. Shah, discharged today from Medanta hospital in Gurgaon, will however remain in home isolation for a few days.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

He also thanked the doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital, where he was admitted after he declared his coronavirus positive status on August 2.

In Kerala, at least 23 officials including Malappuram collector and superintendent of police tested positive for the disease after their involvement in operations to rescue passengers of Kerala air crash last Friday at Kozhikode. One of the passengers who died in the crash and two others who received injuries had tested positive for the disease two days after the crash.