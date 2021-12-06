Face of Oppn will be decided by upa collectively, says Chhattisgarh CM

Days after Mamata Banerjee’s “no UPA” jibe, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said a decision on who would be the face of the Opposition that would take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 general election would be taken collectively by the constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) that is headed by Sonia Gandhi.

“Several parties comprise the UPA whose chairperson is Sonia Gandhi, and all parties will decide on the issue together,” Baghel said.

Asked if Rahul Gandhi should be the face of the Opposition bloc to take on PM Modi in 2024, Baghel said he is “too small a person” to decide on such matters and is not authorised by the party to comment on all such issues. Baghel added that in the whole country, there is only one leader that is taking on the central government and BJP, and that is Rahul Gandhi.

The Chattisgarh chief minister also attacked the TMC chief, saying she must clarify whether she wants to make TMC the main Opposition party by fighting those in power or by taking on fellow Opposition parties.He also said no Opposition alliance is possible at the national level without the Congress which has to be the main pillar of the bloc taking on the BJP.

Baghel said, “I would like to say to Mamata Banerjee that you want to become the main opposition party, it is a very good thing. If you want to move forward with a plan, harbouring a dream, it will be welcomed, but the question is whether you want to become the main Opposition party by fighting those in power or by taking on fellow Opposition parties.”