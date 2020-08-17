Facebook official approaches police with complaint about harassment and threats

india

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:12 IST

A Facebook official has approached Delhi Police to file a complaint against people on social media who allegedly threatened and abused her following a report in The Wall Street Journal that the social media platform was favouring the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), police said.

The complaint was sent to the cyber cell unit of South Delhi district police, but is being investigated by Delhi Police’s specialised Cyber Prevention Awareness and Detection (CyPAD) team.

A senior police officer said the content of the complaint, sent by email, is being examined and a first information report (FIR) is yet to be registered.

Also read | ‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

In her complaint, the Facebook official said the threats began on Friday when the WSJ report appeared.

The alleged harassment included death threats on Twitter, threats on Facebook and circulation of her photographs on social media with defamatory comments.

In her email, the Facebook official attached links to two alleged threats on Twitter, two on Facebook, screenshots of other forms of harassment and the link to the WSJ article that she alleged was being published in a “mischaracterised and distorted manner” by publications in India.

Also read | Political slugfest over Facebook intensifies

She complained that she “being subjected to name-calling, cyber bullying and eve-teasing online”.

She demanded an FIR against suspects under provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to sexually coloured remarks, vulgar gestures through words, and criminal intimidation.

HT’s phone calls and text messages to the Facebook official went unanswered.