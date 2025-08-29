New Delhi, Authorities have sanctioned the grant of medical facilities under the Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme to officer cadets who get discharged from training on medical grounds due to causes "attributable to or aggravated" by military training, according to an official communication. Facilities under ECHS to be extended to officer cadets discharged on medical grounds

However, the ECHS facility would be available only to the individuals concerned, as per the communication issued on Friday by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare of the Ministry of Defence.

The move has come as big relief for those people who have been struggling with the aftermath of being boarded out of military institutes over the last few decades, and many of them also faced with mounting medical bills.

"I am directed to convey the sanction of the competent authority for the grant of medical facilities under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme to officer cadets who are invalidated from training on medical grounds due to causes attributable to or aggravated by military training," the communication reads.

Also, the one-time subscription fee will not be charged from the officer cadets towards joining the ECHS scheme, it said.

However, the facilities are subject to certain conditions.

These cadets need to apply for membership of ECHS and accept ECHS rules, and they should not be members of any other government health scheme.

With this move, the officer cadets will be entitled to avail free OPD services at ECHS polyclinics, as well as cashless OPD or IPD investigations at ECHS-empanelled hospitals, as pe the communication.

It, however, mentions that this sanction is being granted as a "special dispensation and shall not be quoted as a precedence".

The ECHS was launched with effect from April 1, 2003. The scheme aims to provide allopathic and Ayush medicare to ex-servicemen pensioner and their dependents through a network of ECHS polyclinics, service medical facilities, government hospitals, empanelled private hospitals or specified government Ayush hospitals spread across the country, according to DESW website.

Kolkata-based Ankur Chaturvedi, who was boarded out of the National Defence Academy, while being an officer training cadet, in 1996, and who also has been fighting for the cause of such cadets, welcomed the decision and termed it as a "big relief" for them.

"It is a big win for our fight all these years, and brings a big relief for cadets who have been boarded out on medical grounds," he said.

However, it would have been better if parents of such cadets who have died or parents of cadets who belong to economically weaker sections are also covered in it, Chaturvedi, 51, said.

As per estimates, there are around 500 officer cadets who have been medically discharged from these military institutes since 1985, due to varying degrees of disability incurred during training. Many of these are now staring at mounting medical bills with an ex-gratia monthly payment that's falls short of what they need, he said.

The Supreme Court on Monday had sought response of the Centre and defence forces in a suo motu case on difficulties faced by cadets, who were medically discharged from military institutes on account of disabilities suffered during training programmes.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.