Fact-check, don’t leak letters in media: Andhra top cop to Chandrababu Naidu

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 17:24 IST

Andhra Pradesh director general of police Gautam Sawang on Tuesday kicked up a controversy by writing a letter to Telugu Desam Party president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu asking him to refrain from writing open letters without verifying facts.

Sawang was reacting to a letter written to him by the TDP chief in connection with the attack on S Ramachandra, brother of judge S Ramakrishna at B Kothakota town in Chittoor district on Sunday evening. Naidu had alleged that the attack was planned and sponsored by the ruling YSR Congress Party in order to stifle the dissenting voice of Ramakrishna.

The DGP said investigations had proved that the allegations levelled by Naidu against YSRCP were far from the truth.

“It is unfortunate that such allegations are levelled without verifying the facts and further going on to generalise and attribute the same to ‘deteriorating law and order situation’ in the state,” he said.

“I request you to kindly refrain from posting letters addressed to me in the media since the contents might have unverified and wrong information, which may needlessly arouse suspicion in the minds of the people at large and cast aspersions on the innocent,” Sawang said.

He said if the TDP chief had any grounds or reason for suspicion about the involvement of any individual, he could write to the police department in a sealed cover and help the police in discharging their lawful duties in maintaining and enforcing the rule of law.

On the Chittoor incident, the DGP said Ramachandra suffered minor injuries on his nose during a clash with Prathap Reddy over a petty issue. “Investigations revealed that Prathap Reddy is a staunch follower of the TDP. So, the allegation levelled by Naidu that it was a sponsored attack by YSRCP leaders is false,” he said.

TDP official spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhiram found fault with the DGP for writing back to Naidu making counter-allegations against the latter, instead of taking action against the accused in the Chittoor incident.

He said Naidu had written to the DGP only to say that this attack was made just a day after the judge addressed a Dalita Mahasabha in Vijayawada, raising doubts over the political intentions of the attackers.

“So, it is the responsibility of the DGP to verify the charges made by the TDP chief, instead, he chose to write back to him giving a clean chit to the YSRCP and asking Naidu not to write such letters,” Pattabhiram said.

The TDP leader appealed to the DGP not to mortgage the self-respect of the police force before the YSRCP, led-by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.