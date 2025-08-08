Shillong, An organisation demanding introduction of the ILP regime in Meghalaya on Friday alleged that factories in Byrnihat are sheltering undocumented migrants from neighbouring Assam. Factories in Meghalaya sheltering undocumented migrants from Assam, claims pro-ILP group

The Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People claimed they pushed back hundreds of such labourers.

Under the laws of Meghalaya, migrant workers must register themselves with the labour department.

The FKJGP, one of the pro-Inner Line Permit organisations in the state, conducted a surprise verification drive in several industrial units in Ri-Bhoi district during the day.

The ILP is a special permit required by residents of other parts of the country to enter and stay for a specified period in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur.

The group claimed it carried out the checks after receiving complaints from locals and alleged inaction by the district administration and the state labour department.

"These factories are becoming safe havens for illegal immigrants from Assam, many of whom are believed to be displaced by recent eviction drives," FKJGP president Dundee C Khongsit told PTI.

Khongsit claimed that many of the labourers employed in these factories did not possess valid identification, labour licenses, or police verification documents as required under Meghalaya's labour laws.

The organisation warned that the unchecked entry of undocumented workers poses security concerns and violates legal protocols that mandate proper documentation and background verification of all migrant labourers working in the state.

The FKJGP has demanded immediate intervention from the state government and plans to submit a detailed report to the labour department.

It also warned of intensified checks if authorities fail to respond.

"We are not against genuine workers, but this kind of infiltration, especially in border areas like Byrnihat, cannot be ignored," Khongsit said.

Byrnihat has witnessed rapid industrial growth in recent years, making it a hotspot for labour-related issues and cross-border migration.

Officials from the labour department have yet to comment on the claims.

