Fadnavis says Nawab Malik made land deal with ‘underworld’

Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged on Tuesday that state minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had bought land from a 1993 Mumbai blast convict and another person believed to be a “frontman” of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. Malik rejected the allegations and said he will reveal Fadnavis’s links to the underworld on Wednesday.

Fadnavis had promised to “expose” Malik’s “underworld links” after Diwali in response to the NCP leader’s suggestion that drug peddlers were protected by the former BJP government led by Fadnavis.Malik has also accused another BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya (aka Mohit Kamboj) of masterminding the NCB raids on Cordelia cruise ship on October 2 off the coast of Mumbai with the intention to abduct and frame Bollwood star Shahrukh’s Khan’s son in the drugs case. Malik has also accused NCB officer Sameer Wankhede of running an extortion racket with the help of a private army that included Bharatiya.

Fadnavis said Malik and his family purchased a 2.8 acre plot in Kurla from Sardar Shah Wali Khan, a 1993 Mumbai blast convict, and from Mohammad Salim Patel, the frontman of Haseena Parkar, in 2005. The leader of opposition in the legislative assembly also claimed that this land was purchased at much cheaper rates than the then market value.

The BJP leader alleged that Malik and his family had dealings with people connected to the underworld between 2005 and 2019 through their firm Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd. Fadnavis claimed that after Dawood fled the country, the land grabbing was done through Haseena Parkar.

“The [Kurla plot] deal started in 2003 and ended in 2005 when Nawab Malik was a minister. Yes, before the deal was finalised, Malik had to quit in the wake of strictures passed against him by the Justice P B Sawant inquiry commission. Did you not know who Salim Patel was? Why did you purchase land from the ones who are convicted for blasts in Mumbai? You carried out business with people who were responsible for killing Mumbaikars in the blasts,” Fadnavis said. He further added, “This is direct contact with the underworld.”

Outlining details of the Kurla plot deal, Fadnavis said that the 2.80 acre plot was purchased by Solidus Investments Pvt Ltd. “The power of attorney holder was Salim Patel for the owners Mariam Goawala and Munira Plumber. The other seller was Sardar Shah Wali Khan. It was sold to Solidus Investment Pvt Ltd, a firm owned by Nawab Malik’s family. The one who signed this deal was Faraz Malik. Nawab Malik was a part of Solidus till 2019,” he said.

The former CM said the Kurla plot was purchased for very little and asked if it was done to save the plot from being seized by the government as per the provision of The Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) (TADA) Act, 1987, under which Sardar Khan was booked.

“The going rate [for land] in 2005 was ₹2053/square feet in the areas, while the 3 acre plot was purchased at ₹30 lakh at the rate of ₹25 per square feet. The payment was not made to the owner, but to the holder of power of attorney Salim Patel, who got ₹15 lakh. Sardar Shah Wali Khan got ₹5 lakh.”

Fadnavis said he would provide the documents and evidence to an appropriate authority to investigate the dealing. He said he could approach the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department or the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“I have documents of five property deals, of which I am certain that four involve dealings with the underworld. These transactions were [done] between 2005 and 2019. I will give the evidence to a competent authority. I will also share the documents with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar so that he knows what his ministers have done,” he said, adding that he will also share the documents with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

In response, Nawab Malik rejected the allegations and said he will reveal Fadnavis’ underworld connections instead on Wednesday morning.

“Devendra Fadnavis is trying to malign my image by connecting me to blast convict and underworld. I don’t know Haseena Parkar. Salim Patel had the power of attorney of Goawala family. I did not know Patel was connected to underworld. Sardar Khan had ownership of 300 m plot, we paid to surrender the rights on it,” Malik said on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were tenants of [the] plot, the owner wanted to sell it. We carried out the transaction with the person who had the power of attorney on behalf of the owner,” Malik said.

Answering allegations that the plot was bought at dirt cheap rates, Malik said, “Whatever sum was sought by the owner, was given.”

Hitting back at Fadnavis, Malik said he held one city “hostage” as the chief minister between 2014 and 2019. “You have started this and tomorrow at 10 am I will expose Devendra ji’s underworld connection and how Devendra ji, while being the chief minister, had held the entire city hostage through the underworld.” He said.