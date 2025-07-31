New Delhi, A special NIA court in Mumbai on Thursday sentenced a man to five years rigorous imprisonment for his involvement in smuggling of fake Indian currency notes, officials said. Fake currency syndicate: NIA court sentences man to five years rigorous imprisonment

Jasim alias Wasim Salim Shaikh, who was arrested following the recovery of Fake Indian Currency Notes of face value of ₹82,000 in denomination of ₹500, was sentenced to five years, seven months and 10 days of rigorous imprisonment after he pleaded guilty in the case, they said.

The NIA special court has also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 against Jasim, who has been convicted and sentenced under various sections of the Indian Penal Code , an official statement said.

A total of three accused were arrested in the case and one of them, Ishak Khan, was convicted and sentenced to five year rigorous imprisonment with ₹10,000 fine earlier in May this year, it said.

The trial against the third, identified as Radhakrishna Addappa, is continuing, said the statement issued by the National Investigation Agency .

Jasim was arrested by Mumbra Police after conducting a house search based on intelligence inputs shared by the NIA.

The investigations revealed that he had taken the FICN delivery from Karnataka-based Addappa from outside a KSRTC bus stand in Taluk Gauribidnur, Chikkaballapura district in the state, the statement said.

Mumbra Police had chargesheet both Jasim and Addappa in August 2019.

The NIA, after taking over the probe, found that the third accused, Ishak Khan, who was then lodged in Kolkata Jail in another crime, had coordinated the FICN delivery to Jasim, it said.

The probe agency then arrested Ishak in the present case.

Various documentary and digital evidences were also recovered during the investigation.

"Based on the evidence, the NIA had filed a supplementary charge sheet against all three accused in January 2020," the statement said.

