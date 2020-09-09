Falsely implicated by NCB, says Rhea in bail plea to special court

india

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother, Showik, approached a special court under The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for bail on Wednesday, a day after their pleas were rejected by a magistrate court.

In the fresh plea, Chakraborty said she was innocent and falsely implicated in the case. The 28-year0old actor said was forced into making “self-incriminatory” confessions by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and that she was withdrawing them.

After questioning her for three consecutive days, NCB arrested Chakraborty on Tuesday in connection with its probe of a drug angle in the death of her boyfriend and actor, Sushant Singh Rajput. A magistrate’s court remanded Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody.

NCB said in its remand application that Chakraborty had revealed her involvement in procuring drugs for Rajput, 32, who was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14.

Among other offences, she has been charged under Section 27A of the NDPS Act, which pertains to punishment for financing illicit traffic. The section carries minimum rigorous imprisonment of 10 years, which may be extended to 20 years.

Chakraborty’s lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, approached the special court on Wednesday with her plea saying the allegations against her “would at the most make out a case of purchasing small quantity of drug — which is in essence a bailable offence”.

“There is not a shred of evidence to connect the applicant with financing any illicit traffic or harbouring any offender and hence the ingredients of Section 27 A of the NDPS Act are not made out in present facts and circumstances,” it said.

The court is expected to take up the case on Thursday.

Apart from Chakraborty and Showik, NCB has arrested Rajput’s house manager, Samuel Miranda, and a member of his personal staff, Dipesh Sawant. The agency has also arrested Bandra residents Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar for alleged drug peddling.