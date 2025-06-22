Ballia/Barabanki , The family members of five people, who had gone to Iran for a religious pilgrimage, from Rasra town in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Sunday sought the Indian government's assistance for their safe evacuation and journey back home. Families of pilgrims from UP's Ballia stranded in Iran seek Centre's intervention to ensure their safe return

The five pilgrims Syed Asad Ali Bakar, Syed Mohammad Muztaba Hussain, Syed Mohammad, Shama Jahan and Syed Nazmusqib are stranded in Tehran amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

Atif, a resident of Rasra, told PTI that the members of his family reached Iran after visiting Iraq on May 25 for pilgrimage.

All are currently safe in a hotel in Tehran, he said.

Atif said that another local Masiur Rahman also went with them, but he returned to India from Iraq on June 7.

The family members of the workers from Barabanki district stranded in Israel also expressed concern for their safety.

The workers are reportedly living in bunkers and are in constant contact with the Indian Embassy.

Many factories have been closed in Israel due to the war, forcing the Indian workers to spend their days in bunkers, the family members lamented.

They are able to communicate with their families via video calls, detailing the grim conditions and even sharing videos of missiles flying in the sky.

The families, particularly in Nai Basti Gheri village of Deva Police Station area, are worried about the well-being of their loved ones.

Omkar Singh, the brother of one of the stranded men named Monu Singh, expressed his concerns.

"I talk to Monu every morning and evening. They are in the bunker. Monu also sends us videos from there in which missiles are seen being fired," he said.

Bablu, who has been working in Israel for 14 months, echoed similar sentiments over a video call with PTI.

"As soon as the siren sounds, everyone goes to the bunkers, where food and water arrangements are available," he said, adding that they "feel safe due to Israel's preparations despite the danger".

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has appealed to the government to "bring back all the Indian citizens trapped in other countries by making diplomatic efforts and sending special aircraft".

Ballia MP Sanatan Pandey has also written to the Ministry of External Affairs and requested that all necessary steps should be taken for the safe return of five people from Rasra town stranded in Tehran.

The Samajwadi Party MP in his letter earlier on Saturday said that five people are stuck in Tehran due to the war and appealed to the government to help the stranded pilgrims.

The air service is closed due to which there is no possibility of their returning to India, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.