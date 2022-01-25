Family members claim the deceased in Naryanpur encounter was not a Maoist

RAIPUR: The family members of the suspected Maoist killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar’s Narayanpur district on Monday raised questions over the encounter and claimed that the deceased was not a Maoist.

Police said the Maoist, Manu Ram Nureti, was killed in an encounter with security forces on Monday night.

The brother of the killed Maoist, Renu Raam Nureti, who is presently in district reserve guard (DRG) of the Chhattisgarh police, talking to media persons in Narayanpur district, alleged that his brother was not a Maoist.

Renu is a surrendered Maoist and was inducted in DRG in 2014 and is posted in Narayanpur district.

“My brother was not a Maoist… He had also applied for recruitment in the police force recently… I will talk to my senior officials about why they are branding my brother as Maoist,” said Renu.

On Monday morning, Superintendent of Police, Narayanpur, Girja Shankar Jaiswal said that the encounter took place at around 1 am.

“A team of the district reserve guard (DRG) was out on a search operation when the encounter started. The encounter lasted for 20 minutes and after it stopped, the body of a Maoist and a muzzle loading gun were recovered from the spot,” the SP said, adding that a huge cache of Maoist-related items was also seized from the encounter site.

The wife of the deceased also alleged that the theory of the police is false and her husband was out for hunting when he was killed.

“At around 10 pm , my husband went outside with a slingshot for hunting birds ..He was wearing my sweater and also slippers but the body which the police are showing is with a uniform along with a muzzle rifle,” Manvati, the wife of the suspected Maoist said.

Meanwhile, police denied the allegations. “The allegations that the encounter was fake are completely baseless. On Monday night, a team of DRG was sent for an area domination exercise and at around 1 am, Maoists opened fire on the DRG and the encounter started. On Monday morning, we recovered Bhanu Ram Nureti’s body. We have also recovered an arm and also Maoist related items from the spot,” said additional superintendent of police, Neeraj Chandrakar, answering the questions of media.

