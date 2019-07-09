Family members of murdered BJP workers join party

Over 30 youth leaders from different states joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of its youth wing chief and Mumbai north central MP Poonam Mahajan, the party said on Tuesday.

Youth from family members of BJP workers who were killed during the violence in Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Kerala joined the party.

Mahajan on Monday had initiated the party’s membership drive for youngsters from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which is considered as stronghold of left parties’ student organisations. Describing JNU as ‘Ganga’ of the country, she said India’s integrity is safe under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

Among those who joined the party is Raees Ahmad Bhat from J&K, whose younger brother Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, BJP youth wing chief in Shopian, was killed in 2017.

Twenty-nine year old specially-abled girl Disha Maru , with Down syndrome also joined the party. She has won 2 bronze medals in Swimming in Asia Pacific special Olympic Games 2013, in Australia. She has also won a National Award in dancing in 2000.Arjun Awardee Judo Player Yashpal Solanki, International Basket ball Player Yogesh Kadaria, National Hockey Player Sumeet Shukla among others also joined the party.

Mahajan said, “BJYM will reach out to the 60% young population in the country and motivate them to join the BJP.”

First Published: Jul 09, 2019 23:47 IST