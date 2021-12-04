Farmers’ group stops Kangana’s car in Punjab

A group of farmers on Friday stopped actor Kangana Ranaut’s car in Punjab’s Rupnagar district, demanding an apology from her over her remarks on those who protested against Centre’s farm laws.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In November last year, Kangana tweeted a photo of an elderly woman agitator, stating that she was available for ₹100 to protest.

The actor, while sitting in her car, made a video of the incident. “A mob surrounded me as I entered Punjab. They are calling themselves farmers. They are attacking me, abusing me, and threatening to kill me,” she said in the video posted on her Instagram account.

Vir Singh Barwa, farm outfit Kirti Kisan Morcha’s Ropar chief, said they gheraoed Ranaut’s car to question her over her statement.

“As we got information that Kangana will go via our town, we made a plan to gherao her. We stopped her cavalcade at 2pm. Our activist Jarnail Kaur told her that ‘you have said that we get ₹100 for participation in the protest, we will give you ₹2500 for work in our fields,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}