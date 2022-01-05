Farmers’ stir over new Amaravati municipality

A gazette notification issued by the Andhra Pradesh government regarding a decision to convert a part of the capital region Amaravati into a municipal corporation has triggered a fresh protest from the local farmers who had given away their lands for the formation of the capital city in 2015..

According to the notification, which was issued on Monday, the state government has proposed to the Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation (ACCMC) to develop the area into a full-fledged urban agglomeration.

While the planned capital city comprised 29 villages, the proposed ACCMC compromises only 16 of them, which fall under the Thullur block. They would be merged with three other villages falling under the Mangalagiri block of Guntur district to form ACCMC, according to the notification.

The notification issued in the name of Guntur collector Vivek Yadav called for the conduct of “grama sabhas” (village meetings) in these 19 villages, starting from January 6, seeking the people’s opinions on the formation of the new corporation.

“The grama sabhas would be conducted with the help of revenue and police officials strictly following the existing Covid-19 protocols and ensuring that there are no law and order issues. The opinions of the villagers would be consolidated and sent to the government for further action,” Thullur mandal parishad (block parishad) development officer A Srinivas Rao said.

The development comes at a time when the farmers of Amaravati are fighting a legal battle in the state high court challenging the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s decision to form three capital cities for the state and asking for retention of Amaravati as only capital.

In November, the Jagan government repealed the laws seeking to create three capitals in the state legislature on technical grounds and declared that it would reintroduce fool-proof bills on the three capitals later, without giving scope for any legal hassles. The high court deferred the hearing to January 28.

Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (Amaravati protection committee) joint action committee (JAC) convenor A Shiva Reddy said there is something fishy in the government’s proposed plan to create a separate municipal corporation for Amaravati capital city only with 16 villages.

According to him, nearly 24,000 farmers belonging to 29 villages in Tadepalli, Mangalagiri and Thullur mandals (blocks) gave away 33,000 acres of lands for the capital city of Amaravati in 2015.

“These lands are under the control of AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), with whom the farmers agreed in the development of capital. When there is already such authority, where is the need for a separate municipal corporation for the capital city?” Reddy asked.

The APCRDA, which was constituted by the previous Telugu Desam Party government for the development of the capital city, was abolished by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government through legislation in June 2020 and its place, it created Amaravati Metropolitan Region Development Authority (AMRDA).

However, with the repeal of the three capitals bill last month, the AMRDA ceased to exist,, and the APCRDA was restored.

Reddy pointed out that in March 2021, the state government had separated seven villages – Nidamarru, Navuluru, Atmakuru, Yerrabalem, Bethapudi, Vundavalli and Penumaka villages – from the Amaravati capital region and included them under Tadepalli-Mangalagiri Municipal Corporation.

“We have challenged the move in the high court, and the case is still pending. The government now seeks to separate another 16 villages from Amaravati to form a separate corporation. The remaining six villages are likely to merge with Tatikonda municipality. So, the government wants to divide the original capital region of Amaravati into three parts,” Reddy alleged.

One of the farmers of Amaravati, K Anil Kumar of Venkatayapalem village, said the villages would oppose this divide-and-rule policy of the government in grama sabhas.

“We shall demand that if at all the government wants to create a separate municipal corporation for Amaravati, it should comprise all the 29 villages falling under the capital region. I don’t think the government will proceed without the approval of the grama sabhas,” he said.

The JAC convenor said nobody knew the state government’s plan. “But it appears there is a conspiracy to modify the master plan of the Amaravati capital city by dividing the 29 villages among the three civic bodies. When the government forms three capital cities finally, there would be no capital region development authority at all,” Reddy added.

